Painter dies after fall from rooftop

A MAN died on Friday after falling from a roof he had been hired to paint at a home on Ocean Drive in western New Providence.

Police said the homeowner told officers he left the man working on the roof shortly after noon to get lunch. When he returned about 30 minutes later, the painter was no longer on the roof where he had left him.

He found the man lying unresponsive in bushes on the eastern side of the residence.

CPR was performed at the scene. Emergency Medical Services examined the victim but found no signs of life.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fall