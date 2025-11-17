Rick Fox claps back at PLP suggestion he must mute himself during by-election

By JADE RUSSELL

RICK Fox has blasted Progressive Liberal Party critics who say his ambassadorial post should silence him, arguing he cannot be told to stay quiet on political matters while “a sitting ambassador with a portfolio is openly endorsing a candidate while currently running for office himself” — a clear reference to non-resident Ambassador Sebas Bastian, who is running for Fort Charlotte.

The former NBA star and Bahamian Ambassador at Large said in a Facebook post on Friday that he serves the Bahamian people, not a political party, and rejected suggestions that ambassadors must mute themselves during by-elections. Mr Fox said that if “silly season” demands placing party interests above the national interest, it would contradict what Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis told him when he accepted the role. He added: “If that ever becomes the expectation, he can call me in and ask for my resignation directly."

Mr Fox said he was recently advised to seek guidance on what he is “allowed” to say as an ambassador — a suggestion he described as surprising — insisting no one ever told him the title came with restrictions on free expression. He said he has represented The Bahamas globally for more than 30 years, long before holding an official post.

“Some supporters of the current administration have suggested that because I am an ambassador, I should not be commenting on the Golden Isles by-election,” Mr Fox said. “Yet at the same time, a sitting ambassador with a portfolio is openly endorsing a candidate while currently running for office himself.”

Mr Fox asked whether ambassadors are free to speak on national matters or whether some are allowed to speak “only on party lines.” He continued: “If one ambassador is permitted to speak, endorse, and advocate, then I am certainly permitted to speak respectfully and truthfully in service to the people. I will not be discouraged from speaking about the future of our country.”

His comments follow posts about the Golden Isles by-election, including criticism of politicians who, he said, show up “as Action Heroes” only near elections. In a commentary titled Trick or Treat: A Halloween Political Party in Golden Isles posted on X, he accused candidates of paving roads only when “the polls roll around,” calling it a “real scare” that “someone had to die and a by-election had to be called before a single pothole got filled and a single road got paved.”

The advanced polls were set to open today, with the PLP defending the seat following the sudden death of Minister Vaughn Miller. Darren Pickstock is the PLP’s candidate.

Mr Fox said he was asked to endorse Mr Pickstock but replied that he did not know him as a leader. He said some people felt Mr Pickstock’s status as a lawyer made him a good candidate.

The former Lakers standout contrasted political attacks with private respect among leaders, saying former Prime Ministers Hubert Ingraham and Perry Christie, and Prime Minister Davis have fought publicly for years but maintain respect behind the scenes. He compared it to his days playing with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, saying great teams often clash publicly but unite privately.

He said he would not hold back his views out of fear, friendship, or family ties, and noted the prime minister has never expressed public or private concern about his commentary.

He hinted this year that he is considering entering frontline politics.