Rosewood developer to file revised plan amid protest

THE developer of the proposed $200m Rosewood Exuma resort on East Sampson Cay says it will file a revised site plan with the Town Planning Committee, following community feedback and ongoing controversy surrounding aspects of the project.

Yntegra Group said the new submission follows public consultation for its Certificate of Environmental Clearance and an assessment by the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP). The company said it adjusted the planned location of its service dock, increasing its distance from the neighbouring Turtlegrass Resort property, which now requires a revised plan.

“Yntegra wishes to peacefully co-exist with its neighbouring resorts for the benefit of the community in the Exuma Cays, and we are committed to transparency and responsible development,” said Yntegra CEO Felipe MacLean. “In light of recent claims that have contributed to delays in the project’s progress, we have chosen to submit this revised plan to bring clarity and resolution to the concerns raised.”

Yntegra said it has already received its Certificate of Environmental Clearance from DEPP and that resubmitting the plan will allow all stakeholders a renewed opportunity to review and provide feedback. “Yntegra remains eager to resume progress as soon as possible and to fulfill its commitments to create local employment and meaningful, long-term benefits for Exuma and the Cays, and opportunities for Bahamians across the country,” Mr MacLean said.

The project has drawn sustained criticism from the neighbouring Turtlegrass Resort and Island Club, whose owner, Bob Coughlin, is part of the Save Exuma Alliance (SEA). Opponents have said the Rosewood resort is “vastly oversized” and warned that the development of a service dock in Sampson Cay’s north bay would destroy coral reefs, disrupt tidal flow, and harm marine life. Eric Carey, a leading environmental expert and former executive director of the Bahamas National Trust, launched a petition to halt environmental clearance for the project, saying: “That massive seawall and service dock, if permitted, will forever change the tidal flow, alter nearby beaches and create a dangerous situation for fisherman, recreational swimmers and local tour providers.”

The government has defended its handling of the matter, with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments Chester Cooper telling the Exuma Business Outlook that the administration “will not be bullied by, or bend to the will of any investor,” and insisting the Turtlegrass development and Rosewood Exuma “can coexist.”

Meanwhile, a petition opposing the proposed Yntegra Rosewood development in the Exuma Cays has passed 7,000 signatures, according to the Save Exuma Alliance (SEA), which is urging residents and visitors to continue voicing objections to the project’s planned dredging works. SEA said the petition, hosted on Change.org, had reached 7,031 signatures as of today.

SEA said the petition’s momentum reflects growing concern about the project’s environmental impact, particularly dredging in the North Bay that would affect a 176-acre seagrass meadow. Comments posted with the petition include warnings from people who say the development threatens coral reefs, seagrass beds and marine nursery habitats.

SEA pointed to an Organisation for Responsible Governance (ORG) survey it says supports these concerns. According to SEA’s summary of the findings, 96 percent of Exuma residents want the environment protected, 75 percent were worried about the proposed 390ft seawall, and 72 percent expressed concern about dredging.