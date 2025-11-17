Smart-storage service opens to assist US embassy visitors

A NEW smart-storage service aimed at solving a longstanding frustration for US Embassy visitors has opened on Shirley Street, after its founder turned her own stressful visa appointment into a business idea.

Embassy Lockers, located at 107 Shirley Street East, was officially launched on Friday by managing director Gejonte Miller, alongside Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell and Transport and Housing Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis.

Mrs Miller said the concept was born in December 2021 when she arrived for a visa appointment with her five-year-old daughter and realised she would have to leave her belongings in her car. With mobile phones, tablets, keys, large bags and other personal items banned from the Embassy, she said she found herself repeatedly circling back to her car trying to hide her key. She added that others faced similar dilemmas, leaving valuables with security guards or scrambling to find someone to hold their belongings.

“That’s when it hit,” she said, describing the need for a structured solution.

Embassy Lockers says it offers secure storage for personal items and large luggage, as well as printing, photocopying, scanning, emailing, passport photographs and form assistance through an on-site Wi-Fi Copy Centre. The businesses operate cashless, with a SunCash kiosk available for bill payments, mobile top-ups and Western Union transfers.

Mrs Miller partnered with Tanya Kemp-Sawyer, who has operated the Wi-Fi Copy Centre and The Visa Place for 15 years. She said she waited for the opening of the new US Embassy across the street to launch the service.

Mr Mitchell said the facility supports a more “humanising” visa process and helps safeguard important documents.

Storage prices start at $14. The business operates Monday to Friday from 7am to 5pm.



