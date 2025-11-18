Detective testifies on role in handling marijuana evidence

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A POLICE detective testified in the Grand Bahama’s Magistrate’s Court on Monday about his role in handling suspected marijuana evidence during the trial of a Grand Bahama man accused of possessing dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Wendell Swann appeared before Magistrate LaQuay Laing for continuation of his trial, which stems from an incident in Freeport on October 20, 2024.

Swann is on bail and is not represented by counsel.

Prosecution witness Detective Sergeant 3180 Yurie Lopez, of the Drug Enforcement Unit, gave evidence outlining his involvement in the case.

Sgt Lopez recalled that on October 22, 2024, while on duty at the DEU, he received information from DC 4527 McDonald regarding the accused, who was in police custody.

He testified that Detective McDonald handed him a clear plastic evidence bag labeled with Swann’s name. Inside were three clear plastic bags containing suspected marijuana.

Sgt Lopez said he initialled the exterior of the evidence bag and its packaging. On November 8, 2024, he travelled to New Providence to deliver the package to the Royal Bahamas Police Force Forensic Lab for analysis.

He returned to the lab on February 28, 2025, where he spoke with chemist Crystal Farquharson. He said Ms Farquharson handed him a sealed evidence bag bearing the accused’s name, along with a signed forensic report. She had placed her signature on the seal of the evidence bag, and Sgt Lopez added his signature and the date of receipt to the report.

In court, the police prosecutor presented both the forensic report and the evidence bag containing the suspected marijuana. Sgt Lopez identified them by his signature and initials, and the items were entered into evidence.

Magistrate Laing asked Swann whether he had any questions for the witness during cross-examination. The accused declined.

The matter was adjourned to February 17, 2026.