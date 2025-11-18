FNM and COI block removal of ballot box claiming breach of agreement on how it should be transported

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

CHAOS erupted after advance polling ended in Golden Isles yesterday when Free National Movement and Coalition of Independents supporters blocked the removal of ballot boxes, accusing officials of breaching an agreement on how the materials should be transported.

FNM candidate Brian Brown said agents intervened because, he claimed, presiding officers were not honouring a Wednesday agreement with the Parliamentary Commissioner that representatives from each party would accompany the boxes to the Parliamentary Registrar. The tense standoff eased only after agents were allowed to escort the boxes, which Mr Brown said were taken to the Parliamentary Registrar instead of police headquarters.

FNM leader Michael Pintard later raised broader concerns about the integrity of the process, arguing the returning officer — whom he claimed was formerly a campaign general of the prime minister — should not oversee the election.

“We should make sure that that not only is the election fair, it is seen to be fair, and we are concerned now that, again, there are too many conflicts of interest involved in the presiding over this election and we will not stand for it," he said.

He questioned the officer’s capacity to manage all 14 polling divisions. “If you take more than two hours for a maximum of 285 votes, there's a problem. Something is wrong in terms of the efficiency with which they can manage this election.”

Mr Pintard also alleged that PLP supporters interfered with voters entering the polling station. He said FNM representatives repeatedly asked that the individuals be removed but were ignored, and that the party wanted to avoid confrontation because the country is peaceful. He argued the government fuels conflict and chaos and said the FNM would resist any attempts to push them around.

In a statement, the PLP rejected the FNM’s objections, saying all parties had agreed to the protocols. It accused the opposition of staging “organised chaos” to distract from internal weakness. “There was no interference, no pressure, and no disruption," the party said. "The only source of confusion came from the FNM, who attempted to turn a well-run process into a spectacle.”

Earlier in the day, political tents lined the church yard as supporters chanted and waved flags, with more than 200 people registered to vote early.

A brief flare-up over FNM campaign music followed shortly after polls opened, with PLP candidate Darron Pickstock and COI leader Lincoln Bain objecting to how close the speakers were to the entrance. “That is an ear shoot,” Mr Bain said.

Mr Pickstock told police: “I will go inside and speak with presiding officer because it is unacceptable for that to be happening in the earshot of the voters who are voting.”

The issue was resolved quickly and voting continued.

Voters offered mixed reviews of the process and voiced deep concerns about issues affecting their constituency.

Longtime resident Lithera Coakley said the operation was efficient. “Do you see how fast I was in there and came out? I was here at eight o'clock. I was about the seventh person, and the staff is so good. Their instructions were precise. This is beautiful. They're respectful,” she said.

But 79-year-old Alva Stuart Coakley said the wait was long. More importantly to her, she warned that flooding in her Coral Lakes neighbourhood remains unbearable. “I need a boat and a jet ski to get out of my house every time it rains and I am sick and tired of it.”

She criticised the state of the country: “I don't see a single good road in Nassau until this by-election come up and all the roads getting paved. I tired of bussing up my car and the health system and all of those things need to change.”

Bahamas Kidney Association president Tamika Roberts, said she voted early because she will be travelling, said she wants a representative who delivers results. “Somebody that is actionable, someone that makes things happen, not somebody that just talks, but actually somebody that makes things happen,” she said. “They not only deserve somebody that's going to speak, but they deserve somebody that is going to actually do the work.”

She cited national health concerns, saying: “The Bahamas has been stated to be the highest in the region for kidney disease. That is a concern for me.”