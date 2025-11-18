National Youth Guard’s fifth cohort benefitted from real-life training

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

SIXTY-EIGHT men and women across The Bahamas graduated yesterday as the fifth cohort of the National Youth Guard, pledging to answer the call of duty during natural disasters and national emergencies.

The Bahamas National Youth Guard is a youth programme launched in October 2022 after the government, in the wake of Hurricane Dorian’s devastation in 2019, recognised the need to strengthen national preparedness.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony at Baha Mar, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis noted that this group was the first cohort to be mobilised during training, supporting the country in real time during Hurricane Melissa last month. He said members were deployed to four shelters in New Providence and assisted operations at the National Emergency Operations Centre.

“This cohort also marks another first, the first time we have welcomed cadets from Acklins and San Salvador,” Mr Davis said. “Acklins and San Salvador, your presence strengthens this programme. It reminds us that national service belongs to every island, every community, every Bahamian. Cohort five, you have given back to your country in visible and meaningful ways.”

Mr Davis added: “We know that storms are intensifying – becoming more destructive. You now know that when the next powerful storm comes our way, it is unity, training, and readiness that will make all the difference.”

Markayla Curtis was named the top female cadet. She said she tried to stay humble throughout the programme and listened to her instructors as best she could. She recalled learning skills in search and rescue, firefighting, first aid, and emergency response.

“Working during Hurricane Melissa was an experience,” she said, adding they met people from so many backgrounds and walks of life.

Ms Curtis said she hopes to return to school to further her education before joining one of the armed forces.

Elvis Smith, 23, the top male cadet, encouraged others to join the programme. He said the Youth Guard helps participants stay on a positive path and avoid situations that could lead to negative consequences.

“I feel as though, if we could get more youths of this nation to come together in this programme, we'd have a better Bahamas,” Mr Smith said.

Mr Smith said his long-term goal is to be accepted into the Royal Bahamas Defence Force or the Royal Bahamas Police Force. He noted that he previously worked in the construction industry but now sees purpose in motivating the next generation.



