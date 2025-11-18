Newly formed Bahamas Handball Federation hosts its first tournament in The Bahamas

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

THE newly formed Bahamas Handball Federation hosted its first tournament in The Bahamas on Friday with Claridge Primary claiming the early bragging rights as the co-ed champions.

Four schools from the New Providence Public Primary Schools Sports Association participated in the one day tournament at the DW Davis Gymnasium that was sponsored by Woslee Construction and Bahamas First.

Claridge Primary Paragones held off Uriah McPhee Barracudas 9-7 for the title. Third place went to Eva Hilton as they won over Thelma Gibson Talons.

Federation president Wellington Miller said he was extremely pleased with what he saw, although they expected a few more schools to participate. "The Bahamas Handball Federation made history today," said Miller, former president of the Bahamas Olympic Committee. "November 14, 2025 is the first time that a handball tournament was held in The Bahamas.

"I'm so happy and proud to be president of the Bahamas Handball Federation to bring the game to this level. Even though we started off with the primary schools, this is the best way because we are starting from the ground up."

Although they expected more teams to participate, Miller congratulated the coaches and the players from the four teams for performing the way they did.

Claridge Primary's coach Latoya Bain said as a school of excellence, they came out and proved it. "We put the pressure on Uriah. We never let up on the pressure," Bain said. "That was what caused us to come out victorious. This is like our soccer team. They already know the basics, so that is why they were able to execute the way they did."

Bain, who also serves as the president of the NPPPSSA, said while they expected more schools, they were still pleased with the four that showed up and performed the way they did.

"The tournament was competitive and the players got to meet some lifelong friends," she said. "We just wanted them to have some fun. That's what it's all about."

One of the coaches for Uriah McPhee, Wandalee Burrows, said for the Barracudas just learning about the tournament being played, they were thrilled with the performances.

"They got excited once they got the hang of the game," Burrows said. "We got excited once we got the hang of the game and they can't wait to do it again."

Burrows said they only wish they can get more time to practice and hopefully they can separate the boys from the girls and allow them to play more games.

While they didn't finish in the top two, he said they were delighted to at least get some hardware to take back to Eva Hilton Primary School.

"I felt we did very well in the tournament, considering that it was the first time we played handball," she said. "They got adjusted after the first game, and in the second game, they played together as a team to work the ball around and get open shots and be able to score. They played with heart and determination and they had a good defence. Of course, offence won, but it was more of the passing that helped them. So with the development of the game, we will be much better in the future."

Hanna, another coach at Eva Hilton, said they welcome another sport for the students to participate in.

"The children really enjoyed themselves playing. They expressed that. So we're looking for many more opportunities where they can display their skills and develop the sport and enjoy it at the same time."

And Charlene Symonette said although Thelma Gibson didn't win, their Talons' team performed as best as they could.

"The tournament was very good. The students played at their best today. It was such short notice. We didn't have much practice, but we put our best foot forward," Symonette said.

"I'm proud of them. We will take fourth place with pride. Next year, we're coming back for the first time."

Tournament director Lawrence Hepburn said they had anticipated having about 8-10 schools participate, but they were thankful for the four who showed up. "With what we had, we had a great tournament," Hepburn said.

"The kids came and put on a great performance. All of us in the federation were watching and saying these kids looked like they played the sport before.

"Other than the spacing and technique in terms of passing, they all performed very well. They took some tremendous shots on goal. We had some kids who looked like they were born to play handball."

Hepburn thanked the coaches for bringing their teams out to participate in the tournament that was sponsored by Woslee Construction and Bahamas First.