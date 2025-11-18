Police accused of fabricating evidence to blame 2022 murder on defendant

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

The police were yesterday accused of fabricating evidence to pin a 2022 murder on Donte “Drey” Deveaux, while prosecutors argued the dying victim named him as the shooter on Seventh Street.

Deveaux, 28, is accused of murdering 34-year-old Emmanuel “Manny” Brown and attempting to kill Samuel “Fish” Joseph during a shooting on Seventh Street, Coconut Grove, on the night of May 2, 2022.

In his closing address, defence attorney Dr K Melvin Munroe said police did not reach the scene until after Brown died. He referred to evidence suggesting the shooting occurred around 9pm and argued officers did not arrive until 10pm. It was previously testified that Officer Sands spoke with the deceased at the scene, where he identified Deveaux as his shooter.

Dr Munroe also claimed Joseph and Officer Sands knew each other for years. He said the police statement was “manufactured.” He pointed to testimony that described the deceased as wearing short pants, although scene photos showed him in torn long pants.

He told the jury the inconsistencies created impossibilities about what happened that night and argued his client could not have committed the murder.

Prosecutor Timothy Bailey countered that Brown identified the defendant as the shooter before he died. Mr Bailey said Brown told the officer not to let him die.

He said police arrived at the scene within three minutes of the shooting and noted that pathologist Dr Caryn Sands had said Brown would’ve survived ten minutes after being shot.

Mr Bailey said police could not have manufactured evidence, pointing to a tooth and other items recovered from the scene. He said EMS personnel had to tear the deceased’s clothing to administer treatment.

He told the court that Joseph endured a horrific attack, suffering four gunshot wounds, including injuries to his jaw and eye, and that he witnessed the murder firsthand. Mr Bailey said Joseph also identified Deveaux as the shooter.

He urged the jury to be cold and dispassionate as they deliberate and asked them to find the defendant guilty of murder.

In addition to Mr Bailey, Tenielle Bain and Calnan Kelly prosecuted the case.