Police investigate shooting that left three in hospital

Police are investigating a shooting that left three men in hospital on Sunday.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire on Apache Alley off Kemp Road just before 10pm.

They found a 22-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital, where two other men, 25 and 35, were also treated for gunshot injuries.

The men were reportedly gathered outside watching a sports game when gunmen opened fire in their direction.

All three remain in hospital, though their condition is currently unknown.

Investigations are continuing.