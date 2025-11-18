Police urge holiday caution after chase ends in deadly shootout

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digtal Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

Police are urging residents to take extra precautions heading into the holiday season after a chase through the Kemp Road area ended in a fatal shootout this morning.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Roberto Goodman said officers received a report of gunshots in the St James Road area shortly after 9am. He said a patrol car, while in the area, spotted a silver-coloured vehicle that had been flagged by nearby residents.

As officers followed the car, the chase continued to Cooper's Terrace, where the occupants reportedly opened fire on police.

Mr Goodman said officers returned fire "in safety for the public and their own lives".

Three people fled from the car, and one man, believed to be the driver, was found fatally shot inside the vehicle. Emergency Medical Services confirmed his death and Her Majesty’s Coroner also attended the scene.

Police also recovered a firearm was reportedly recovered from the vehicle, Mr Goodman said.

He used the incident to reinforce safety warnings as the holiday period approaches.

“Particularly those persons who are night time parking up by their residence while still on the phone late in the night, persons who still pulling up to beaches late in the night. I still want to just caution them take the necessary precaution to ensure safety for their own lives and for their property," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9911, 502-9975 or 502-9976.