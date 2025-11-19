FNM calls for removal of Golden Isles Returning Officer Neil Campbell

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

The Free National Movement has written to Parliamentary Commissioner Harrison Thompson calling for the immediate removal of Neil Campbell as Returning Officer for the Golden Isles constituency, alleging he is “not a fit and proper person” to oversee the process and has publicly admitted a conflict of interest.

It follows yesterday's press conference in which Mr Campbell defended his impartiality following Monday’s chaotic standoff over advance poll ballot boxes.

In a letter dated November 19, FNM Leader Dr Duane Sands said the party has “serious concerns” about the integrity of the electoral process in Golden Isles, noting there were already challenges during and after advanced polling.

Dr Sands argued that Mr Campbell should have voluntarily recused himself but has instead continued in the post despite his own admissions. The FNM is now formally requesting that he be replaced with “a more suitable public officer”, stressing that the credibility of the election depends on ensuring the process is — and is seen to be — fair and impartial.

The party says it intends to raise additional concerns during its scheduled meetings with election officials.

Yesterday, Mr Campbell pushed back strongly against accusations of political bias, including claims he once served as Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis’ campaign general. He denied any improper conduct, saying his personal relationships have never influenced his duties.

Mr Campbell acknowledged calling Mr Davis his “adopted father” but said he has longstanding ties across the political divide — noting FNM Leader Michael Pintard is his cousin and that he grew up with FNM candidate Brian Brown.

On Monday, FNM and Coalition of Independents supporters blocked the removal of ballot boxes, claiming returning officers were reneging on an agreement about transport protocols.

Officials have insisted Monday’s advance poll was conducted lawfully and that all agents witnessed and signed off on the sealing process.