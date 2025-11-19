Government announces senior diplomatic postings at commissioning ceremony

LOWELL Mortimer has been appointed Ambassador-at-Large, one of several senior diplomatic postings announced during a commissioning ceremony at Government House on Monday.

Peter Nicholas Symonette was named Non-Resident High Commissioner Designate to India; Dr Lorraine Bastian was appointed Ambassador-at-Large Designate for Foreign Service Education and Training; and Winston Pinnock was appointed Non-Resident Ambassador Designate to Italy.

The ceremony also featured the presentation of Foreign Service Medals and was attended by Governor General Cynthia Pratt, Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell, and Jack Thompson, secretary to the Governor General.

Mr Mitchell told the newly commissioned diplomats they hold important jobs and said the prime minister also extended his congratulations.

Mr Thompson said the Foreign Service Medal Awards recognise people whose sustained commitment to excellence, professionalism, and integrity has strengthened the ministry’s strategic interests at home and abroad. “Honorees are distinguished citizens, as well as serving and retired employees who are celebrated for delivering exceptional results, upholding the Ministry’s highest standards, and strengthening The Bahamas’ voice on the global stage,” he said. “Each medal, formally approved by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Foreign Service Committee, is presented during a special ceremony that highlights the recipients’ outstanding contributions and lasting impact on the nation’s foreign service.”

Medals awarded included: the Lynden Pindling Medal for Leadership; Paul L Adderley Medal for Excellence; Clement Maynard Medal for Innovation; Janet Bostwick Medal for Women in the Foreign Service; Foreign Service Bravery Medal; Distinguished Foreign Service Medal; and Frederick Mitchell Medal for Statesmanship.