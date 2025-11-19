PM’s meeting with Arawak Cay vendors ‘like a photo op’

BY LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Chief Reporter
A MEETING between Arawak Cay vendors affected by Sunday’s blaze and the prime minister was not favourable for business owners, the association’s president charged yesterday, describing the talks as “more like a photo op.”
“Nothing significant happened for the vendors,” Rodney Russell, president of the Arawak Cay Conch, Fish, Vegetable and Food Vendors Association, told The Tribune yesterday, referring to the outcome of Monday’s meeting with government officials. His stall, Red Snapper, was one of six structures that was completely destroyed in Sunday’s blaze. Two others were also damaged.
Mr Russell said while the government agreed to building several temporary structures within 60 days and outlined plans to vendor, no concrete long term plan was announced.
He claimed a “non-minister” offered an aerial view of the entire Arawak cay strip and suggested how vendors should rebuild.
However, Mr Russell argued that the government should instead ask business owners what support they need and focus on partnership rather than “dictatorship.”
“Persons sitting in government offices in air condition and having a view of what they perceive this place ought to be, should not be making decision for who builds this place,” he said.
His comments came after Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis posted photos of the roundtable meeting on social media, pledging his government’s commitment to supporting the vendors.
He had earlier said the tragedy underscores the need to upgrade the site and promised immediate cleanup and rebuild planning.
“I assured them that my government will stand with them. We will walk every step of this journey alongside vendors who helped make Fish Fry what it is today,” Mr Davis said.
Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, speaking after the meeting, told ZNS it was too early to provide details, noting that no decisions have been made on how the government will assist. He added that those discussions will take place in the weeks ahead.
However, vendors who spoke to The Tribune said they were disappointed with the meeting’s outcome, saying no financial support was pledged.
“Nothing was promised,” Mr Russell said. “The way the meeting went, I think it was just a photo op for the Prime Minister to say to the public that I have met with those persons involved, and we have looked at some possibilities of assisting them but there was no commitment made.”
Teshell Mackey, another affected owner, said she felt the government could have provided more information about its long term plans for vendors.
She said she appreciates the government’s plan to offer temporary assistance, but noted that questions remain about when vendors will be able to return to their permanent spots.
She estimated that rebuilding would cost at least $230,000 for her establishment, On the Edge.
“We need funds. We have employees. Our staff which we want keep so there’s a lot of things,” she said. “I’m more worried about them.”
She said the restaurant is her only source of income and expressed hope that vendors will receive some start-up assistance.
However, she said she cannot wait too long, as she has staff to support.
pt_90 13 hours, 5 minutes ago
Yall went to the govt should have expected it to be honest.
We have people buildings not to code, a govt not enforcing code, others next door still not to code and potters cay not to code. No insurance, no fire supression, no requirement for fire suppression and here comes Travis and Sebas now talking about codes.
We are in a big mess.
One 5 hours, 50 minutes ago
Yes, why is the government/enforcement allowing buildings to be occupied and businesses to operate that aren't up to code and without insurance? If insurance companies don't want to insure, then that means there's something wrong because they will gladly take your money if their risk calculations show they will get more money from insurance payments than what they payout in insurance claims.
Sickened 13 hours, 3 minutes ago
What a crazy meeting. The vendors are begging for help but yet don't want any input from those they are begging from? The vendors are talking about how much it will cost to rebuild and that they have staff to take care of but why are they telling us that or the government? We don't need to know your troubles. Go talk to a bank like the rest of us do when we need money. You've been operating a business without paying for the land and probably not paying NIB for your staff. You have probably built out on WAY more land that was initially granted to you and now you're crying poor mouth.
If you can't afford to rebuild step aside and let someone else enjoy a free ride.
The MOST that government should do is clear all of the debris and then let those who can rebuild, rebuild. For the sake of the good lord above DO NOT build temporary shacks for these people in another area of Arawak Cay because they will NEVER EVER give up the new shack AND they will rebuild on the original land as well.
joeblow 12 hours, 1 minute ago
... Bahamians have lost the ability to grasp the concept of personal responsibility! It is not the governments job to "take care of you" or to provide relief outside of the existing structure that exists in Social Services. It is not the governments job to mitigate the risk you undertake in any business! But because they know an election is around the corner they want the taxpayers to bear the burden of rebuilding a (temporary) personal business that overcharges the public? To that I say, "no".
One 5 hours, 39 minutes ago
Our government only cares about staying in power (passing it around their circle of peers PLP/FNM doesn't matter, it's the same group) and making money for themselves and their friends. Every action and decision is made based on this.
hj 11 hours, 26 minutes ago
The sense of entitlement in this country. Probably no insurance company would insure these structures. You build on government land. You profit personally,and who knows if you pay any rent or business license. Yet I would be surprised if DIR ever sent anyone over there,armed or not,to check if you are compliant.And now you are basically demanding that taxpayers fund your business so you can keep profiting personally.
TalRussell 10 hours, 34 minutes ago
Yes, As the political two main rivals in the political ring battled for power, the Yellah Party (YP) was elected, twice back in the 1960's as the party with responsibility and expectation to root out white man's dominated oligarchy of Bay Street Boys United Bahamian Party (UBP).-- That was before later becoming quasi joined at hips which might explain past 58 years back and forth between the two's sustaining switcharoo stabs @ governance' power. --- **Yes, "not be frivolous" but in all these 58 years and under the same two regimes, sat the UBP made Island. --- Which brungs us to reflect on today's 2025 Shantyisland's The Fish Fry. --- All of the above is 58 years of nothing better to showcase the poor planning that goes into our tourism products. Which is the truth!"
Sickened 9 hours, 28 minutes ago
You raise a good point Tal. Based on today's in-your-face corruption and the general deplorable state of all this Government, one has to seriously question if we wouldn't be better off if the white man still maintained power. I imagine they were greedy but I also imagine that they at least had a vision of a better future for the entire Bahamas (including themselves) and not just themselves.
TalRussell 7 hours, 33 minutes ago
WE'VE long answered "NO" to the question if we wouldn't be better off, if the white man still maintained power.
ThisIsOurs 14 minutes ago
I highly doubt it. Their vision for the Bahamas was just like the gaming people, including Sebas and almost every administration to date a place where I can get richer and richer, control every industry and have deprived people worship me. You see the reason Perry Christie's community never improved in over 40years of representation while he got richer was because, those people knew how to live with outdoor toilets, they didnt need anything better and they deserved a leader they could be proud to say look how nicely our leader lives, look at the nice car he drives, look he even gat helicopter! And I get a fridge that will break down in a year but I'll vote him in another 35 years remembering that fridge with hopes he'll give me the 100 to get it repaired.
ThisIsOurs 21 minutes ago
"building several temporary structures within 60 days"
Meaning this nonsense will repeat itself for another 50 years. The entire site was supposed to be "temporary"
ThisIsOurs 9 minutes ago
It just baffles me that we cant build nothing with sense as long as "dem people making money". This was a disaster everybody saw coming
