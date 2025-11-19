PM’s meeting with Arawak Cay vendors ‘like a photo op’

BY LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A MEETING between Arawak Cay vendors affected by Sunday’s blaze and the prime minister was not favourable for business owners, the association’s president charged yesterday, describing the talks as “more like a photo op.”

“Nothing significant happened for the vendors,” Rodney Russell, president of the Arawak Cay Conch, Fish, Vegetable and Food Vendors Association, told The Tribune yesterday, referring to the outcome of Monday’s meeting with government officials. His stall, Red Snapper, was one of six structures that was completely destroyed in Sunday’s blaze. Two others were also damaged.

Mr Russell said while the government agreed to building several temporary structures within 60 days and outlined plans to vendor, no concrete long term plan was announced.

He claimed a “non-minister” offered an aerial view of the entire Arawak cay strip and suggested how vendors should rebuild.

However, Mr Russell argued that the government should instead ask business owners what support they need and focus on partnership rather than “dictatorship.”

“Persons sitting in government offices in air condition and having a view of what they perceive this place ought to be, should not be making decision for who builds this place,” he said.

His comments came after Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis posted photos of the roundtable meeting on social media, pledging his government’s commitment to supporting the vendors.

He had earlier said the tragedy underscores the need to upgrade the site and promised immediate cleanup and rebuild planning.

“I assured them that my government will stand with them. We will walk every step of this journey alongside vendors who helped make Fish Fry what it is today,” Mr Davis said.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, speaking after the meeting, told ZNS it was too early to provide details, noting that no decisions have been made on how the government will assist. He added that those discussions will take place in the weeks ahead.

However, vendors who spoke to The Tribune said they were disappointed with the meeting’s outcome, saying no financial support was pledged.

“Nothing was promised,” Mr Russell said. “The way the meeting went, I think it was just a photo op for the Prime Minister to say to the public that I have met with those persons involved, and we have looked at some possibilities of assisting them but there was no commitment made.”

Teshell Mackey, another affected owner, said she felt the government could have provided more information about its long term plans for vendors.

She said she appreciates the government’s plan to offer temporary assistance, but noted that questions remain about when vendors will be able to return to their permanent spots.

She estimated that rebuilding would cost at least $230,000 for her establishment, On the Edge.

“We need funds. We have employees. Our staff which we want keep so there’s a lot of things,” she said. “I’m more worried about them.”

She said the restaurant is her only source of income and expressed hope that vendors will receive some start-up assistance.

However, she said she cannot wait too long, as she has staff to support.