Jury convicts man of murder and attempted murder

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A JURY yesterday found Donte “Drey” Deveaux guilty of the murder of Emmanuel Brown and the attempted murder of Samuel Joseph, whom he shot on Seventh Street in 2022.

Prosecutors said Deveaux, 28, shot and killed 34-year-old Emmanuel “Manny” Brown and tried to kill Samuel “Fish” Joseph during a shooting at a Seventh Street, Coconut Grove carwash on the night on May 2, 2022.

Joseph testified that Deveaux had borrowed $10 from him earlier that night. He said he was later shot as he tried to leave after paying the money back. Joseph told the court he felt Deveaux press a gun to his temple before he was shot four times, suffering injuries to his jaw and eye.

Before dying, Brown reportedly told Officer Sands that “Drey” shot him and begged officers not to let him die.

Deveaux denied any involvement in the incident, telling police in his record of interview that he was with his girlfriend at the time of the shooting.

After two hours of deliberation, a jury returned 8-1 guilty verdicts on both counts before Justice Jeannine Weech-Gomez.

Before the verdict was delivered, Justice Weech-Gomez told jurors that Deveaux had no prior convictions and was of good character up to that point.

Following the verdict, Deveaux stood silently as he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Defence attorney Dr K Melvin Munroe requested a probation report to assist with sentencing.

Deveaux is scheduled to return to court on January 29, 2026 for the start of sentencing proceedings.

Calnan Kelly, Tenielle Bain, and Timothy Bailey prosecuted the case.