Mitchell hints Fox should resign over political comments

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

FOREIGN Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell appeared to rebuke Ambassador-at-Large Rick Fox yesterday, saying ambassadors serve the government that appoints them and that “the honorable course is clear” if they disagree with the authority that put them in office.

Mr Mitchell made the remarks – implying that Mr Fox should resign – in an audio statement congratulating four newly appointed ambassadors following a November 17 ceremony at Government House. He said he reminded them of long-standing diplomatic practice.

“I made the following comments: all ambassadors resign once the general election confirms a new government, even if it is the same political party. An ambassador, of course, during his time, represents the government in office, and no one has to tell him to resign for what he says or believes.”

He continued: “If that ambassador has a difference of opinion with the appointing authority, the honorable course is clear to those ambassadors in those circumstances. We don't have to repeat that or tell that to an honorable person.”

The comments followed a public post from Mr Fox, the former NBA star appointed Ambassador-at-Large, who pushed back at Progressive Liberal Party supporters claiming he should not comment on the Golden Isles by-election because of his diplomatic role.

In that Facebook post, he noted that “a sitting ambassador with a portfolio is openly endorsing a candidate while currently running for office himself” — a reference to non-resident Ambassador Sebas Bastian, who is contesting the Fort Charlotte seat.

Mr Fox said he serves the Bahamian people, not a political party, and rejected the argument that ambassadors must remain silent during an election cycle. He said “silly season” expectations ran counter to the guidance he received when he accepted the post, adding that “If that ever becomes the expectation,” the prime minister “can call me in and ask for my resignation directly.”

Mr Fox said he was recently advised to seek clarification about what he is “allowed” to say as an ambassador, a suggestion he described as unexpected. He insisted no one had ever told him the role required limits on his public commentary.

He added that he has represented The Bahamas internationally for more than 30 years, long before receiving any formal diplomatic title.

Earlier this month, Mr Fox, who has hinted he is considering entering frontline politics, mocked politicians for showing up “as Action Heroes” only when elections are near. In a Halloween-themed post, he said the “real scare” was that “someone had to die and a by-election had to be called before a single pothole got filled and a single road got paved” in Golden Isles.

“Why,” he asked, “does it take tragedy to spark progress in our country?” adding that “I never see my MP” was the most common complaint he hears from Bahamians.