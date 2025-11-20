RBDF mourns dedicated Leading Woman Marine Stephanie Darville

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

LEADING Woman Marine Reservist Stephanie Darville was mourned this week as a devoted mother, disciplined officer, and the driving force behind her family’s reunions after she died last Sunday following a brief battle with aggressive cancer.

Her sister, G Veronica Basden, said Ms Darville, 58, approached both service and family with purpose and seriousness. She remained committed to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force after joining the reserves in 2012, while balancing life as a mother, sister, aunt, and a relative others relied on.

“She was definitely a very nice person,” Ms Basden said. “She took her commitment seriously. She took family seriously.”

Ms Basden said her sister often led the organisation of their family reunions and worked to keep relatives connected.

Ms Darville joined Reserve Entry One in May 2012. Ms Basden said she finished at the top of her class and fully embraced the physical and academic demands of the programme. “She was committed and she loved it,” she said. “Any opportunity she could take as far as whatever trainings they had to improve her skills at the Defence Force, she did it.”

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force said Ms Darville served across the Base Maintenance Team Section and the Office of the Captain Coral Harbour. Commodore Floyd Moxey, Commander Defence Force, said her death left the organisation grieving.

“She was a dedicated marine whose professionalism, loyalty, and warm spirit left a meaningful impact on all who served with her,” Commodore Moxey said.

He said he visited her before she died. “I had the solemn privilege of visiting her during her final days, and even then, her thoughts remained with the men and women of the Defence Force,” he said. “Her unwavering concern for others, even in her most difficult moments, spoke volumes about the type of Marine and person she was.”

He said Ms Darville served with distinction from the moment she joined the reserves. “Since joining Reserve Entry One in 2012, Leading Woman Marine Darville served with honour and distinction. Her contributions to the Base Maintenance Team and, most recently, to the Office of the Captain Coral Harbour, reflected her steadfast commitment to excellence and service to country.”

He said her memory will remain within the Force.

Ms Basden said her sister also worked for years as a croupier, her primary occupation. “She ensures that she is on top of her game,” she said.

She said Ms Darville helped people quietly.

“When she helped and assisted persons you would never even know because that is how she operated. When she does things she does it selflessly,” she said.

Ms Darville had two sons and one grandson. Ms Basden said she remained communicative in her final weeks but grew too weak to continue treatment as the cancer advanced.