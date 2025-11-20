Spence Finlayson hosting ‘Pathways to Destiny’ seminar later this month

INTERNATIONAL motivational speaker Spence Finlayson is hosting an event, ‘Pathways to Destiny Motivational Seminar,’ in New Providence on November 28 at the Cancer Society of the Bahamas.

The event, anticipated to draw close to 100 attendees, marks another milestone in Mr Finlayson’s 40-year career that spans more than 4,000 presentations in over 20 countries, inspiring audiences across the Caribbean and beyond.

At $299, participants can expect to receive catered lunch and ‘dynamic and energizing sessions designed to spark transformation, build consistency, and strengthen personal and professional growth.’

The seminar runs from 12.30pm to 4.30pm. There will be appearances by two featured guest presenters, Corlette Deveaux, CEO of RM2.AI; and Bishop Dr Tresor D Rahming, Vice President and Senior Pastor of Infinite Works Fellowship.

Participants can also expect engagement from Mr Finlayson, whose signature sessions are known for their high energy and interaction.

Mr Finlayson believes the seminar is uniquely positioned to help people step confidently into a new season. “This is a landmark event,” he says. “It’s the perfect time to set your goals for 2026. You can’t wait until January to start planning. Success takes preparation.”

Mr Finlayson said that productivity is a major issue in the Bahamian workplace.

He believes consistency is key. “A lot of people want to do great things, but they don’t know how to keep going,” Mr Finlayson said. He sees this not only in aspiring speakers but also in everyday workplaces, where disengagement is widespread.

“We have a big problem with productivity in The Bahamas,” he said. “Many people are physically at work but not really contributing.” The result is a national productivity challenge he believes can be reversed through renewed purpose, enthusiasm, and clarity.

Mr Finlayson has been the host of Immediate Response on ZNS for the last four years. Tracing his calling back to 1987, he says he enjoys what he does and that the gift to motivate others is “a gift from God.” Since then, his work has taken him across the Caribbean — from St Croix to Aruba — training organisations in leadership, customer service, personal development, and productivity. Along the way, he has witnessed firsthand how a single message can shift a person’s trajectory.