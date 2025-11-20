Suspended PMH nurse returns to work with no disciplinary action after probe ends

By JADE RUSSELL

SENIOR nurse Pearl Williams is back on the job at Princess Margaret Hospital with no disciplinary action and no restrictions, Bahamas Nurses Union President Muriel Lightbourne said yesterday, ending a suspension that ignited national outrage and renewed scrutiny of conditions at the country’s busiest public hospital.

Ms Lightbourne said the investigation into Ms Williams’ conduct has wrapped up. Although the findings will still be forwarded to the disciplinary committee, she believes the matter is effectively closed.

“Once they would have done their investigation and everything else, they discuss their findings. They normally just send them back to work,” she said. “It's no restriction or no movement to say, I'm going to move you from this area, put you in another area.”

Ms Williams, a 44-year nursing veteran, was placed on a ten-day suspension earlier this month after posting a video describing leaking roofs, rodent infestations, chronic supply shortages, staff burnout, and repeated delays in opening PMH’s new Accident & Emergency Department. She also appealed directly to Prime Minister Philip Davis to intervene.

During her suspension, she was reportedly barred from entering the hospital unless seeking medical care, banned from travel, and instructed to surrender her identification badge. The Public Hospitals Authority later confirmed it was investigating her post for an alleged breach of its social media policy.

The move sparked immediate public backlash, with many accusing the PHA of punishing a whistleblower rather than confronting longstanding structural failures. The uproar prompted comments from Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville, who said he requested a full briefing and would ensure “due process is followed” and that the nurse is treated fairly.

Asked whether the minister’s remarks influenced the outcome, Ms Lightbourne said she does not believe they played a role. She said Ms Williams’ reinstatement followed standard procedure, which typically sees nurses returned to duty after the fact-finding stage is complete.

Ms Lightbourne said Ms Williams is in good spirits. The nurse has said she does not plan to file legal action, but hopes the concerns she raised are addressed and that Bahamians can “access care in a safer environment.”