81-year-old man shot by police after opening fire

AN 81-year-old man is in hospital after being shot by police after he first opened fire on them.

Officers from the anti-gang taskforce were executing a search warrant for drugs and firearms at a two-storey home off West Bay Street.

Acting on information, police said they approached the home and informed a female occupant of the warrant, but she refused to grant access. Officers then breached the door and announced their presence.

As they cleared the third floor, a male occupant refused to open a door in the northern room. When police breached the door, he allegedly fired multiple shots at officers and, fearing for their safety, officers returned fire.

The 81-year-old suspect was struck in the elbow and buttocks, police said, adding that they recovered his firearm and he was subdued before being treated by EMS and transported to the hospital.

Officers reportedly conducted another search and found a second firearm and additional ammunition in the man’s room in the presence of a female caretaker. The 66-year-old woman was also taken into custody.