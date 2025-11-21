Junkanoo groups prepared to bring their ‘A’ game despite challenges leading up to parades

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

DESPITE challenges leading up to the season, Junkanoo groups say they are ready to deliver a dazzling performance for the upcoming Boxing Day and New Year’s Day parades.

John Williams, frontline chairman of the World Famous Valley Boys, said the group always intended to participate in the national parades. When asked whether they received government seed funding, he said he was unsure.

Last year, we didn't receive the seed funding, and we placed third,” Mr Williams said yesterday. “Our focus is not on the seed funding. Our focus is on getting our costumes done, getting our music ready, getting our dance prepared, and getting ready for Bay Street. If we get the seed funding, that's a plus we're going with it. But we've been without it and we’ll do it again.”

Roots public relations director Kyle Stubbs said the group has long been viewed as the “underdogs” of the season. He added that although they do not engage in trash talk or “noise in the market”, they should not be underestimated.

When asked what the public can expect, Mr Stubbs said the world is celebrating something “special” and the Roots plan to join in. He declined to provide more details since he did not want to spoil the surprise. He said fans should expect a strong performance.

Many Junkanoo fans have been eagerly awaiting the season, especially after uncertainty about whether major groups would participate in the government run parades.

Tanya Sampson, secretary of Genesis, said her group is “bringing their A game” and keeping their themes tightly under wraps. She said being a relatively new group means they must work harder than others.

“We cannot be distracted by anything that's going on in the day to day. So we are staying focused, like I say, the work is ongoing,” she said.

Preparations are also underway for B groups. Chris Justilien, leader of Colours Entertainment, described the process as up and down but said his group remains focused on delivering a strong performance despite recent controversies within the Junkanoo community.

“We're going to bring two Bahamian themes,” he said of their parade entries. “We always deal with things that are happening locally in our communities, and even if they are controversial, they are nonetheless Bahamian.”

Earlier this month, during a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister, the National Junkanoo Committee confirmed that the Shell Saxon Superstars, Valley Boys, Roots, One Family, Genesis, and Music Makers will all compete.

The announcement followed a tense standoff between the government and the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence, the traditional manager of the parades. The dispute raised questions about the organisation’s role and whether major groups, often called the “big boys”, would participate in the national festival.

The dispute began after the government transferred oversight of the parades to the National Junkanoo Committee and ordered an audit of the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence. The move prompted complaints about consultation, transparency, and funding. The JCNP privately suggested that major groups might sit out this season’s events.

Mr Williams, who also serves as the JCNP’s public relations officer, acknowledged yesterday the government’s position that the parades will be managed by the NJC. He stressed that the JCNP still exists and its groups will be on Bay Street.

In October, the JCNP said the government’s decision to remove it as manager would cost nearly $1m in losses and damages. It estimated losses of about $747,000, including $355,000 in unpaid sponsorship fees from ALIV, $335,000 from Commonwealth Brewery, and $57,000 invested in upgrading its scoring system. The JCNP said the changes nullify contracts and undermine years of collaboration.

Mr Williams said he could not speak to the organisation’s finances, when asked.

He added that the World Famous Valley Boys stand on the legacy of the late Winston “Gus” Cooper, who founded the group in 1958 and became an iconic Junkanoo figure. The Cooper family recently distanced itself from the Way Forward faction of the Valley Boys and stated that only the World Famous faction, led by Brian Adderley, would host this year’s birthday celebrations in Mr Cooper’s honour.

When asked about the family’s comments, Mr Williams said the group was honoured to celebrate Mr Cooper last Sunday alongside his relatives and supported the family’s stance.

“We're not trying to continue all of the issues that we're having, but we were pleased to see that they stood along our side. It goes to show where the roots of this group is and what we are based on. As I said earlier, we stand on the shoulders of Mr Cooper.”