Man and woman accused of stealing over $50k from a land committee were both granted bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter



A MAN and woman were granted bail yesterday after being accused of stealing more than $50,000 from the Tarpum Bay Commonage Land Committee over a four-year period.

Prosecutors allege that 42-year-old Shakera Carey-Gardiner stole $48,165 from the Eleuthera committee between 15 October 2019 and 18 August 2023.

Her co-accused, 42-year-old Tyson Morley, is accused of stealing $2,210 from the committee between September 8, 2023 and November 18, 2023.

Carey-Gardiner pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of stealing, while Morley pleaded not guilty to two counts before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly-Burrows.

Morley was granted $2,500 bail. Carey-Gardiner was granted $9,900 bail.

Under their bail conditions, Morley must sign in at the Rock Sound Police Station on the first Monday of every month. Carey-Gardiner must report to the East Street South Police Station every Friday by 6pm.

Both are scheduled to return to court for trial on March 23, 2026.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom prosecuted the matter. Tai Pinder-Mackey represented the accused.

*A earlier print edition of this story incorrectly stated Tyson Morley's bail amount and has been corrected.