PRIME Minister Philip Davis brushed aside calls to push for the removal of Golden Isles Returning Officer Neil Campbell yesterday, declaring: “Many persons have called me daddy.”

Mr Davis said there is no reason to dismiss Mr Campbell, who recently referred to him as his “adopted father”, a remark the Free National Movement argues establishes a clear conflict of interest ahead of Monday’s by-election.

Mr Davis, however, emphasised that knowing people in a small country does not undermine one’s credibility or ability to do a job.

“What that has to do with the process?” he asked. “Guardrails are in place to ensure the transparency, integrity of the election process. All of us have our election agents. All of us are present during the course of the process.”

“If anything happens during the course of that, they could record it. Once it's complete, you can challenge it in court. Any manner of means to correct whatever wrong they might see. I've not seen anything. There's been no particulars provided to suggest to me that he needs to be removed.”

Pressed about the public perception of his connection to Mr Campbell, Mr Davis said personal familiarity does not translate into influence.

“Listen, I know you, right?” he said. “This is a small country. I know many persons in this country. Many persons have called me daddy. Many. That's because of who I am as a person, has nothing to do with them being influenced to do anything for me. They have a job to do, and I'm satisfied the job will be done in accordance with the law.”

The FNM has demanded Mr Campbell’s removal, saying his description of Mr Davis as an “adopted father” confirms their concerns about political proximity and makes him unfit to oversee the by-election.

FNM Chairman Dr Duane Sands said the admission highlights a conflict of interest and erodes confidence in the fairness of the process.

The Progressive Liberal Party has rejected the opposition’s calls as an effort driven by “fear and distortion”, accusing the FNM of trying to mislead Bahamians and undermine trust in the electoral system. The party said it would not allow the opposition to smear public servants, intimidate workers, or undermine public confidence in the voting process.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe has said the Royal Bahamas Defence Force will assist police on Monday to ensure a peaceful voting process and will be instructed to maintain order if any group attempts to disrupt proceedings.