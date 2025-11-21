Mexican man accused of murder girl on yacht to enter plea before Supreme Court in December

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MEXICAN man accused of murdering Paige Bell, a 20-year-old South African woman killed on a super yacht in Eleuthera in July, was told this week he will enter a plea before the Supreme Court in December.

Brigido Munoz, 39, of Monterrey, Mexico, was served and signed his voluntary bill of indictment on a murder charge before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

While standing silently, the defendant was told that his matter had been transferred to Justice Guillimina Archer Minns and that he would next appear before her court on December 12. He was also informed of his notice of alibi. Munoz allegedly killed Paige Bell aboard a yacht docked in Harbour Island, Eleuthera, on July 3.

Officers found the deceased with visible injuries in the engine room sometime after

1pm that day. The suspect allegedly attempted suicide, as he had serious injuries to his arms. He was successfully treated for those injuries at a local clinic.

Both the defendant and the deceased were crew members aboard the vessel.

The deceased was killed days before her 21st birthday.

The victim’s parents, John and Michelle Bell, told The Tribune on Wednesday that they are still reeling from the loss of their daughter and that her murder “stole their world.”

Inspector Deon Barr was the prosecutor.