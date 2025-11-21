PM refuses apology, says food programme still under police probe

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis says the Minnis administration’s National Food Distribution Task Force remains under police investigation and has refused to apologise to non-governmental organisations, despite an Auditor General’s report finding no misuse of public funds.

Mr Davis told reporters yesterday that the Auditor General’s review was not, in his view, “an audit of the propriety of the distribution of those funds”.

“I will respond at the appropriate time,” he said. “The matter is still under police investigation and I'll await that. I don't want to say anything that will compromise that.”

The Tribune asked Police Commissioner Shanta Knowles whether the investigation is still active, but received no response up to press time.

Former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said he intends to address the matter in the House of Assembly.

Task force chair Susan Larson said last month that the government’s accusations caused lasting damage to volunteers and charities that gave their time and resources in good faith.

She also condemned what she called her “wrongful arrest,” recalling how four plainclothes officers came to her home claiming to be from a special investigative unit and told her she was being arrested for fraud without showing identification.

Early in his term, Mr Davis accused NGOs involved in the COVID-19 food programme of holding substantial cash, claiming that one had nearly $2m in its bank account. He also claimed there was extremely poor record-keeping and said it was clear the initiative was not solely aimed at addressing food insecurity.

However, the Auditor General’s report tabled last month found no evidence of wrongdoing in the COVID-19 food programme, despite the prime minister previously alleging that a non-profit went on a “spending spree” with public funds. The second audit report to clear programme officials, it praised the programme’s workers for their “tireless” efforts.