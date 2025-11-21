Power outages drop by 86% since Bahamas Grid Company took over

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

POWER outages in New Providence have declined by 86 per cent due to the government’s energy reform initiatives, Energy and Transport Minister Coleby-Davis claimed yesterday.

Mrs Coleby-Davis credited the improvement to the Bahamas Grid Company’s accelerated work to modernise and upgrade the island’s transmission and distribution network, noting the project has surpassed its initial timeline.

Her comments came during the opening of the ministry’s two-day energy summit yesterday.

The upgrades form part of the government’s agreement with the company, which has a 25-year contract to manage and modernise New Providence’s electricity grid.

Yesterday, Mrs Coleby-Davis outlined key progress in the government’s partnership with BGC, noting the replacement of 488 steel poles, the installation of 9,295 feet of underground cable, and the integration of 47 intellirupters on the most vulnerable feeders to allow automatic reclosing during faults.

She said the intellirupters will significantly minimise outages.

Additional upgrades include the repair and installation of 74 streetlights and the installation of 45 trip savers to provide more localised protection for neighbourhood distribution lines.

“I am also pleased to share that power outages on New Providence have decreased by 86 percent and that the project is currently 28 percent ahead of schedule,” she said. “At this rate, the Bahamas is on track to boast one of the most advanced electricity grids in the region.”

She said affordable electricity remains a priority for the Davis administration, noting that the country is at a crucial moment in its push for sustainable energy. She added that a cleaner, more sustainable energy future is not only necessary but achievable.

Concerning Independent Power Producers, she said 18 new power stations are being built nationwide, introducing state-of-the-art solar, LNG, and battery energy storage systems across communities.

She added that the ministry is closely overseeing each development, with most stations expected to come online by the fourth quarter of next year — calling this as “a remarkable accomplishment as projects of this scale typically take several years.”

“The Ministry of Energy and Transport, in partnership with BPL, is committed to delivering these energy solutions on schedule, striving to reduce both electricity costs and the overall cost of living for all Bahamians. Whether you live in Bimini or Inagua, the Ministry of Energy and Transport is dedicated to ensuring reliable, affordable, sustainable, and low-carbon electricity for everyone.”

In his keynote remarks, Prime Minister Philip Davis acknowledged that energy reform has been one of the country’s greatest challenges but said he is proud of the progress made.

He pointed to several initiatives under his administration, including multiple power purchase agreements, an updated National Energy Policy, and plans to introduce new LNG solutions for New Providence.

“The world is watching the steps we are taking, and many see The Bahamas as a model for how a small island nation can act with determination in the face of climate pressure and economic constraints,” Mr Davis said.

“The path ahead will not be simple. Transformational change takes time, careful planning, and the willingness to face obstacles with steady leadership. But our country has chosen progress. We have chosen action instead of delay.”