Saxon and Colours Junkanoo group leaders honoured for their contributions by Cuba Libre

By JADE Russell

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

CUBA Libre’s annual “Warm the Shacks” campaign this year honoured Saxons Superstars leader Percy “Vola” Francis and Colours Entertainment leader Chris Justilien for their continued contributions to the Junkanoo community.

At a press conference yesterday, Cuba Libre launched the 2025 campaign, announcing a donation of one pallet (120 cases) of Cuba Libre to A-category Junkanoo groups and half a pallet to B-category groups.

The event, held at Poseidon Sports Bar on East Bay Street, was attended by representatives from several Junkanoo groups, including the Valley Boys, Roots, Colours, Fancy Dancers, Genesis, and others.

Gavin Christie, a director at Cuba Libre, described Junkanoo as “the Superbowl of The Bahamas.” Mr Christie highlighted the blood, sweat, tears, and long nights Junkanoo members devote to preparing a dazzling Bay Street performance. He said the beverage brand has demonstrated its support for Junkanoo over the years and hopes this donation will help make the season a little easier for participants.

Founding director Gary Christie said this year’s launch includes a new tradition of honouring Junkanoo icons. Each year, leaders from one A-category and one B-category group will be recognised. This year, Mr Francis and Mr Justilien were each presented with $1,000.

Mr Francis, widely seen as a Junkanoo monarch, has led the Saxons for more than 50 years, making it one of the largest and most popular groups. He expressed gratitude for the donation and said icons such as the late Winston “Gus” Cooper, founding leader of the Valley Boys, helped shape the art and heritage of Junkanoo.

Mr Justilien was also celebrated for his longstanding contributions. He is an assistant professor of music at the University of The Bahamas, where he has taught scores of students, and he has led several community, church, and youth development projects.

Last year, Cuba Libre officials reiterated the company’s commitment to promoting moderation and discouraging underage drinking, expressing hope that Junkanoo leaders would ensure the beverages are consumed responsibly.