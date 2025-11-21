Teen takes his love of music and Junkanoo to US college

By JADE RUSSELL

JUNKANOO made its way to Langston University, a historically Black university (HBCU) in Oklahoma, after 19-year-old Bahamian Sharano Hanna composed a melody for the school’s marching band. The performance left many Bahamians beaming with pride and amazed American bandmates with its distinctive rhythm and sound.

Mr Hanna, a member of the Saxons Superstars and a sophomore at Langston University, said his love for music began at a young age. Recalling the proud moment to The Tribune, he said he and other Bahamians spent long hours teaching the American students the Junkanoo rhythms.

“I was just in charge of writing the music and delivering it to the band and teaching it,” he said. “When I first did it, the United States students were like, what the hell is this on the paper? The music was so foreign to them.”

It took the band five days to learn the piece. Mr Hanna admitted that at first, some US band members were hesitant. He added: “But eventually, when the music got put together, everybody was like, this actually good.”

A video of the November 15th performance went viral on social media, receiving over 3,000 likes and over 1,000 shares by press time. The video showed the band performing Bahamian songs such as Island in the Stream, Come Go with Me to Bimini, and I’m a Boatman, with members swaying in unison like a traditional Junkanoo troupe.

Mr Hanna joined Langston University in August 2024, and quickly met dozens of fellow Bahamians in the marching band who shared his love for music. A few months ago, he proposed the idea of a Junkanoo performance to his music director.

However, it wasn’t an easy road. At first, his director supported the idea and even wanted to get traditional costumes for the performance, but the band would need funding from its school.

“Unfortunately, the school didn't fund our event, but we still went along with it,” he said. “When we got the news that they didn't accept it, I was just like, I don't care what they say. Let's still go with the programme. Nobody could take that away from us.”

The music director later told Mr Hanna and his fellow Bahamians that the performance could proceed once they had written the music and taught it to the other band members.

The performance took place during the university’s last football game. The five-minute Junkanoo melody left a lasting impression on many first-time listeners. The crowd reacted with surprise and excitement at the riffs, beats, and horns, and several professors said they had never heard anything like it before. Fellow Bahamians on the sidelines recorded the performance with pride.

Mr Hanna said his love for Junkanoo has always been strong. He plays five musical instruments and writes melodies for the Saxons and the Superstar Rockers in Freeport.

Asked if he plans to continue showcasing Junkanoo while studying business administration abroad, he said: “My plan was to bring the culture of Junkanoo everywhere I go. That opportunity that the professors gave me, that was the greenlight that started everything.”

The 19-year-old said he is preparing to return to New Providence this Christmas to play brass in the upcoming Junkanoo parades.