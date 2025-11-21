Three men to face Abaco court over barge looting

Three men are expected to be arraigned in Marsh Harbour, Abaco today in connection with the looting of a barge that ran aground off the island, according to police.
In a statement, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said the men — aged 68, 59 and 53 — are facing charges of stealing and receiving after property was taken from the vessel.
Police added that further arrests are anticipated as investigations continue.
