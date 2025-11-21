Three RBDF vessels to undergo full refurbishment in Netherlands

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

THREE Royal Bahamas Defence Force vessels will undergo full refurbishment in the Netherlands in December after years in which many ships missed routine dry docking, according to Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe.

The HMBS Rolly Gray, HMBS Arthur D Hanna, and HMBS Cascarilla are scheduled for the refit. Mr Munroe said at least one P-boat has already returned to active duty, with work continuing on other vessels.

He said Commodore Floyd Moxey, who is also a mechanic, has been tasked with bringing the fleet back to “optimal shape”.

“We’re very concerned with getting the fleet back in shape,” Mr Munroe said. “A lot of vessels have missed routine dry docking, which is not good, so we’re seeking to remedy all of that.”

Mr Munroe also addressed a recent trip to Haiti by Commodore Moxey, Director General Jerusla Ali, and other RBDF officials, stressing that it should not be viewed as a formal assessment mission.

He said the officials travelled with the three officers and three marines who were rotating into Haiti, and that the purpose of the trip was simply to visit the location where Bahamian personnel are stationed, meet with the Force Commander and Haitian officials, and see the situation on the ground for themselves.

The six newly deployed RBDF members remain stationed in Haiti as replacements for the previous rotation.