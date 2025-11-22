Bail breach sends murder suspect back to prison

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN awaiting trial for the 2021 murder of Deandre Thompson was remanded to prison on Friday after he admitted to breaching his Supreme Court bail.

Cleso Rolle, 32, failed to sign in at his local police station for 66 days between June 18 and November 17.

The defendant allegedly shot and killed Thompson while he was in a white bus on the intersection of Sapodilla and Willow Tree Streets on January 3, 2021.

Rolle pleaded guilty to violation of bail conditions before Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville.

Rolle was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his sentencing on January 7, 2026.

Inspector Cordero Farrington was the prosecutor.



