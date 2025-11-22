FNM doubles down on call for Golden Isles Returning Officer’s removal

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

The Free National Movement issued a second letter to Parliamentary Commissioner Harrison Thompson yesterday outlining what it says are multiple conflicts that make Golden Isles Returning Officer Neil Campbell “wholly unsuitable” to oversee the by-election.

In the letter, FNM Chairman Dr Duane Sands said the party was responding to the commissioner’s request for evidence following its initial complaint earlier this week.

Dr Sands pointed to Mr Campbell’s public admission that he refers to Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis as his “adopted father,” as well as his long-running professional relationship with PLP Senator Darron Pickstock, who is chairman of BAIC.

"It is a fact that Mr. Campbell serves as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture," Dr Sands wrote.

"It is also a fact that the PLP candidate, Senator Darron Pickstock serves as Chairman of BAIC - also in the Ministry of Agriculture. The two gentlemen have had an ongoing, long-term, and subsisting working relationship. They enjoy a working relationship that none of the other candidates share."

Dr Sands argued that each of these issues raises legitimate concerns about impartiality — and that taken together, they amount to an “inappropriate and highly prejudicial” appointment. He said it was difficult to understand how all three matters “can be so casually disregarded.”

The FNM also referenced Monday night’s confrontation over the handling of advance poll ballot boxes, insisting the incident highlighted deeper structural concerns about neutrality in the management of the vote.

Mr Campbell, however, has repeatedly defended his conduct, stating that his personal relationships have never influenced his professional duties across more than a decade of election work. He has denied having served as Mr Davis’ campaign general and said his ties extend across political lines, noting both FNM Leader Michael Pintard and FNM candidate Brian Brown are also relatives or childhood connections.

Parliamentary Commissioner Harrison Thompson has previously said the advance poll was conducted lawfully and that all sealing procedures were properly observed.

In his latest letter, Dr Sands urged officials to correct what he described as a clear error in judgment.

“The Bahamas, the region… the entire world is watching,” he wrote.