Jury finds mother and daughter guilty of trying to kill tenants

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A JURY on Friday found a mother and daughter guilty of the attempted murders of two of their tenants on unnamed road Fox Hill in 2021.

Michelle, 57, and Glenresha Williams, 37, were found guilty in a 8-1 jury verdict for two counts of attempted murder before Justice Renae McKay.

The two lesser counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life against the convicts fell away.

Michelle wept in court as she was told she was convicted for the offense. Several family members of the accused in the audience chamber also became emotional in the aftermath of the verdict, which came after two hours of deliberation from the jury.

The pair, along with a male, attempted to kill Adrian Cooper and Savannah Bain with a handgun on an unnamed road near Komer Street on October 21, 2021.

The victims testified that the pair cut them off on the road. They said that Glenresha confronted Savannah outside their vehicles before they were shot at by a male who exited the defendant’s vehicle.

Adrian said that he thought he was going to die after a bullet grazed his face, while Savannah expressed similar fear for her life during the ordeal.

Glenresha claimed during testimony that she thought the shots came from somewhere else. She claimed she didn’t know it was the male who was in their vehicle that fired until surveillance footage of incident was played.

Prior to shooting the defendants reportedly contacted the victims asking for rent money.

Although Justice McKay initially allowed the convict’s trial bail to be extended until their sentencing hearing on January 27, 2026, the prosecution, led by T’Shura Ambrose, strongly objected to the move.

Ms Ambrose indicated that she was instructed by the Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier to object to the bail. She cited that as the pair are now convicts they posed a risk of absconding if granted bail.

Defense attorney Raphael Moxey asked that his clients be allowed out on bail until their sentencing hearing.

Justice McKay, while noting the crown’s objection, stated that under judicial precedent she had the right to extend bail to person’s awaiting sentencing. She said under the terms of extending the convict’s trial bail they would’ve been fitted with a monitoring device, had a 9pm to 6am curfew, had sign in conditions at the Fox Hill Police Station every Monday, Thursday and Saturday and surrender their passports.

However, with the crown stating their intent to appeal her decision, Justice McKay told the convicts that they will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the outcome of the prosecution’s appeal.

In addition to Ms Ambrose, Ashton Williams was also a prosecutor.