Man killed in hit-and-run on Robinson Road

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck and killed early yesterday morning on Robinson Road.

According to police, officers were alerted shortly after 2am to reports of a male lying in the roadway near the junction of Podoleo Street. When officers arrived, they found the man unresponsive.

Preliminary reports suggest the victim had been walking east along Robinson Road when he was first hit by the driver of a dark-coloured Acura, who immediately stopped at the scene and is assisting police with the investigation.

Moments later, a second vehicle — a grey Honda with multiple occupants — ran over the victim as he lay in the road. Police said that vehicle fled the scene, continuing east along Robinson Road.

Emergency Medical Services confirmed the man had sustained severe injuries and showed no signs of life.

Police are appealing for anyone with information on the driver or occupants of the grey Honda to contact 911, 919, the Traffic Division at 397-8050/1, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.