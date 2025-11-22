Police probe deadly Abaco crash that killed woman and child

Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident in Treasure Cay, Abaco, that claimed the lives of a woman and a young boy yesterday.

The crash happened shortly after 8am on SC Bootle Highway. Officers arrived to find two vehicles — a Nissan Kicks heading north and a Ford Excursion travelling south — that had collided head-on.

Police said it is believed the Ford Excursion veered into the northbound lane, striking the Nissan.

The woman driver of the Nissan and one of the two juvenile boys travelling with her died at the scene. They were pronounced dead by a doctor.

The second boy was airlifted to New Providence for treatment. His condition was not known up to press time.

A woman who was a passenger in the Ford Excursion was treated at a local clinic and discharged. The male driver reported no injuries.

Police say investigations are ongoing.