Police probe separate weekend incidents: robbery, serious injury and suspicious death

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

Police are investigating three separate incidents reported over the weekend — an armed robbery in Nassau Village, a serious injury from an altercation on Cowpen Road, and a suspicious death on Cat Island.

According to police, a man was robbed at gunpoint shortly after 10pm on Friday while outside a business on Taylor Street, Nassau Village. The victim told officers he was approached by a man known to him who pointed a firearm and demanded cash and personal items before fleeing. The investigation is ongoing.

In an unrelated matter, a 49-year-old man is in critical condition after being injured during an altercation on Cowpen Road last Saturday. Police said they were formally notified on Thursday. The man was hurt around 4pm during a confrontation with another male and taken to hospital by ambulance, where he remains unconscious.

Meanwhile, police on Cat Island are probing a suspicious death after a man was found unresponsive inside a crashed Honda Accord in Smith’s Bay on Friday night. Officers arrived around 8.30pm to find the vehicle had collided with a utility pole on Queens Highway. A local doctor pronounced the driver dead at the scene. Police said the victim reportedly had a pre-existing medical condition. An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

Investigations into all three matters continue.