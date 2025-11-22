Prison officer accused of stealing $1,130 from bank account

By PAVEL BAILEY
A WOMAN prison officer was accused on Friday of stealing more than $1,000 from a man’s Commonwealth Bank account in 2020.
Prosecutors allege Stevana Bullard, 32, along with accomplices stole $1,130 from the bank account of Henry Gay on June 4, 2020.
Bullard pleaded not guilty to a charge of stealing before Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville.
The defendant’s police bail was extended until she returns to court on December 8, when a bank representative will be present.
Inspector Cordero Farrington was the prosecutor.
