Prison officer accused of stealing $1,130 from bank account

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN prison officer was accused on Friday of stealing more than $1,000 from a man’s Commonwealth Bank account in 2020.

Prosecutors allege Stevana Bullard, 32, along with accomplices stole $1,130 from the bank account of Henry Gay on June 4, 2020.

Bullard pleaded not guilty to a charge of stealing before Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville.

The defendant’s police bail was extended until she returns to court on December 8, when a bank representative will be present.

Inspector Cordero Farrington was the prosecutor.