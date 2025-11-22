Teen charged with attempted murder, $21k armed robbery

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 17-year-old boy was remanded to prison on Friday after he was accused of attempting to kill a man in Nassau Village in September and stealing $21,000 during an armed robbery at a Mount Pleasant Avenue business last month.

Police alleged the teenage defendant, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, was on a motorcycle with an accomplice when he shot at 19-year-old Glendin Brown near a church on Red Sea Road around 1am on September 28.

Mr Brown escaped and was treated in hospital for gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The juvenile, along with Brandon “Bardon” Major, 23, is also accused of holding up businessman Francis Ansah on October 24 and stealing a deposit bag with $21,000 while masked and armed with a handgun. The suspects reportedly fled east on Kemp Road in a dark-coloured vehicle.

The teen was charged with attempted murder and armed robbery before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr. Major was arraigned earlier this month for the shared robbery charge.

The accused, who appeared with his guardian, was not required to enter a plea. The matter will proceed to the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment on February 12, 2026.

He was remanded to the adolescent unit of the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Alex Morley represented the accused, while Sergeant 3004 Forbes was the prosecutor.



