‘Bowflex Barbie’ Dekel qualifies for The Olympia

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

DEKEL 'Bowflex Barbie" Quant will return home on Tuesday as the first Bahamian female bodybuilder to qualify for the prestigious The Olympia.

In winning the women's figure division of the Ben Weider Naturals Pro/Am held in Alexandria, Virginia on Friday, Quant booked her ticket to The Olympia to be held sometime in October, joining former Bahamas Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation president Joel Stubbs.

During what was described as one of the greatest eras in bodybuilding, Stubbs competed in the 2009 The Olympia Championship in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he placed 15th overall in the men's heavyweight division.

The 32-year-old Quant, a personal fitness trainer who earned her International Fitness of Bodybuilding Federation pro card in 2015, qualified for the Ben Weider show after she won the figure overall title as well at the NPC Natural Clash of the Titanz in Georgia in June.

Still in Virginia where she attended the show with her husband Ethan, Quant said becoming the first Bahamian to qualify for The Oympia was not something on her radar, but she was thrilled when she achieved it.

"It still feels a bit surreal. I think it's going to hit me when I actually get back home," Quant said. "It wasn't something I was chasing, but in the moment, when it was happening, it kind of registered.

"When I realised it was after the prejudging and the thought came to me that this is a possibility. So it feels really good getting to this level after becoming a pro two years ago. The next step was qualifying for The Olympia. I guess this is just my time."

In 2023 at the Caribbean Grand Prix, Quant secured her pro card and after winning her first show in June, she knew she had the potential to qualify for The Olympia.

"Each athlete I competed against had to win overall at another show in order to compete in the lineup," Quant said. "Essentially, it was the best of the best in that division. So it was a big show."

Having first started competing in 2015, Quant said it was a journey to get to this stage in her career. She said her coaching from Cordell McNabb in Grand Bahama at the YMCA where she got started to her current coach for the past four years, Damian Segoviaor, who is based out of Arizona, has played a significant role in her success.

She thanked her husband, Ethan, her father Derek Nesbitt, brother Demeko Nesbitt and coach Segoviaor for their unwavering support as well as the financial contributions from her sponsors, Fitness Connection, Endless Motion, ⁠⁠OMG Bikinis, Knockout Beauty and ⁠⁠Lifestyles Digital Media Group.

Having started the celebrations over dinner with her husband following the show, Quant said she intends to get some rest, eat a little more and continue her training so that she won't put on too much body fat.

After the holidays are over, Quant said she will be working with her back posing as she develops more density and dimension with her coach as she equals her balance and symmetry with her front pose.

"The celebrations will be enjoying the moment and spending time with some people who I haven't had a chance to do so with," Quant said. "I plan to enjoy the holidays."

Quant, the daughter of deceased volleyball standout Rozina Nesbitt, who passed away in 2008, got started playing a variety of sports at Freeport High, now known as Bishop Michael Eldon High.

After migrating to New Providence after graduating from college where she played volleyball, Quant began her personal training and she has now branched out to an online training through her fitness app Bowflex Barbie where she encourages persons, especially women, to live a more healthy lifestyle.