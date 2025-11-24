Ex-PM: ‘March election’ if PLP wins

By EARYEL BOWLEG

FORMER Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham has predicted that the Progressive Liberal Party will call an early general election if it wins today’s Golden Isles by-election, using Friday’s Free National Movement rally to raise the stakes around a vote both major parties are treating as a key political test.

“They might do better next time and they got plenty time,” he said. “If they win the election on Monday coming, they’re gonna hold an early election. By March, you'll be in the polls. If they don’t win, they’re gonna stench.”

The by-election, triggered by the death of Vaughn Miller, pits front runners, the PLP’s Darron Pickstock, against the FNM’s Brian Brown. Brian Rolle is standing for the Coalition of Independents (COI), and local resident Karen Butler is the sole independent candidate.

By-elections have historically favoured the governing party. Political observers will watch the vote closely to assess what it may say about the public’s mood heading into the upcoming general election, which must be held before next October. Turn-out is likely to be crucial, explaining why campaigning over recent weeks has been so intense. The result will likely be known by early evening.

Mr Ingraham revealed on Friday that he initially advised Mr Brown not to run. His comment came after weeks of uncertainty about whether the opposition would even contest the race.

“When the election came along, you know, I spoke to him,” Mr Ingraham told supporters. “I told him to let it pass, to wait for the big dance. But no, he said he couldn’t wait. He said he loves you and he is in love with you. He wasn't gonna take the chance and let you get nobody else’s hands. So I said, go for it, go for it. He went for it.”

His caution mirrored what The Tribune reported in 2023: that Michael Pintard told FNM council members in 2023 that Mr Ingraham advised against contesting the West End and Bimini by-election because such races historically favour the PLP. The FNM ran Bishop Ricardo Grant anyway, and he lost to Kingsley Smith.

Mr Ingraham framed today’s contest as both a referendum on the Davis administration and a chance for the FNM to regain ground in a constituency he feels has been “overlooked”.

“If you choose to vote for the PLP again this election, it means you like bad treatment,” he said. “Some people like bad treatment. I don't believe you like bad treatment.”

Despite urging Mr Brown to sit out, Mr Ingraham praised him as a grounded candidate with long-standing ties to the community, comparing him to former Adelaide MP Frank Watson, whom he described as a benchmark for strong representation.

He noted that nearly 2,000 people voted for Mr Brown in 2021 and said he had expected Golden Isles to be one of six New Providence seats the FNM would win, despite believing the party would lose the overall election. He said he was surprised Mr Brown did not prevail.

Mr Ingraham recalled first meeting Mr Brown in 1992, calling him a “good and decent man” who never left the constituency and shares the same “neglect” residents describe.

“He's demonstrated all these years that he knew how to earn a decent living and become successful,” he said. “He isn't looking for a job. He won't be asking the FNM who comes to power for a job. If they want to use him in a job, that's fine, but he’ll be happy just to be your MP.”

“There are so few people nowadays who come forward to run for office who are not looking for a job or looking for something, but I assure you, Brian Brown ain't looking for nothing.”