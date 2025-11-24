GAIN AN EDGE: BTVI president praises Atlantis' customised leadership training

AT A TIME when the world is faster paced, hyper-connected and constantly changing, Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) President, Dr. Linda A. Davis, lauded Atlantis Paradise Island Resort for its “Bold investment” in its people through the customised training of potential leaders.

Dr. Davis was the keynote speaker at the Atlantis Rising Leaders Manager Certification Programme graduation for cohort two. The areas of focus, included but were not limited to team work, conflict resolution, operational efficiency and crisis management.

“Do not short-change your employer whether in time on the job or quality of work. productivity is not about quantity. It’s about quality. Yes, do complete your task in a timely manner, however, completing a task half-heartedly and in a sub-standard manner is unacceptable…also, leadership is not about working alone. No one is an island. Do not operate in silos. It’s stifling. Leadership is about working together,” she stated.

Dr. Davis took the opportunity to applaud Atlantis’ Learning and Organizational Development team as she considers the training to speak volumes of the resort’s investment in its human capital.

Additionally, she stated that in order to not be left behind, there must be a willingness to keep learning.

“Keep upskilling. We, at BTVI, understand this all too well. As a national, institution – that is now internationally accredited by the Council on Occupational Education headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, BTVI is doing its part to fill the skills gap – that gulf between available skilled jobs and qualified workers to fill them. We play a very important role in the nation’s economy as we prepare graduates to be globally competitive and economicaly independent in an ever-demanding, ever-changing world,” said Dr. Davis.

She added that BTVI’s international accreditation is evidence of its commitment to reach higher for the students, staff and faculty.

“It is indicative of our desire to continually assess our standards...our quality. And I want each of you to understand that what you have done through this programme aligns with that same philosophy – that growth-oriented mindset” she stated.

“It is the same reality in hospitality. Guest expectations will continue to shift. Technology will continue to advance. New skills will be required. The leaders who excel will be the ones who never stop learning…you represent Atlantis’ future. You will be the ones to elevate the guest experience, strengthen the culture, innovate the operations and influence the next generation of leaders.

The class was further encouraged to become life-long learners, which is a part of BTVI’s belief system.

“We champion the ideaology that learning is not confined to the paper in one’s hand. it’s a cycle of self improvement. Today’s graduation ceremony proves that higher education is not solely defined by a college education. Even those of us who have degrees must see training as a key element of our workforce development system,” said Dr. Davis.

“Gain An Edge” is a collaboration of Lyford Cay Foundations, the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute and the University of The Bahamas aimed at promoting a national dialogue on issues surrounding education. To share your thoughts, email gainanedge@tribunemedia.net.