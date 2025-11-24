Jobless numbers fall: Rate down to 9.3% as nearly 4,000 find work

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE country’s unemployment rate dropped to 9.3 percent in the second quarter of 2025, according to preliminary labour force survey results released by the Bahamas National Statistical Institute (BNSI).

Unemployment fell by 1.5 percentage points from the first quarter’s 10.8 percent, driven by rising job numbers from April to June. Total employment climbed to 218,620, up by 3,895 quarter-to-quarter, while the number of unemployed persons declined to 22,470, a fall of 3,455.

Joblessness decreased for both men and women. Unemployment among men fell from 12,630 to 10,690. Female unemployment dropped from 13,295 to 11,780.

“The unemployment rate for males and females each declined by 1.6 and 1.3 percentage points, respectively. Among youths, the unemployment rate stood at 20.3 percent, a decrease of 0.6 percentage points compared to the first quarter of 2025,” the BNSI said.

Private employees and apprentices accounted for 62 percent of employed persons (135,565), government and government corporation workers 20 percent (43,565), and the self-employed without employees 12 percent (25,370).

The labour force grew modestly to 241,090, up by 440. The Labour Force Participation Rate rose to 76.7 percent, an increase of 0.6 percentage points from the first quarter. Male participation rose to 80.7 percent and female participation to 72.4 percent, increases of 0.3 and 0.4 percentage points.

The quarter recorded 107,470 women employed versus 11,780 unemployed, and 111,150 men employed versus 10,690 unemployed. Youth unemployment stood at 20.3 percent, down 0.6 percentage points from the previous quarter.

People aged 25 to 34 remained the largest cohort in the labour force, with 55,545 employed, representing 23 percent of all workers. In the same age group, 4,900 people were unemployed, accounting for 22 percent of total unemployment. Workers aged 45 to 54 formed the second-largest group, with 54,020 employed, or 22 percent of all workers.

Several occupational and industrial groups posted significant gains.

“The largest increase by an occupational group was recorded in the elementary occupations, where 6,980 persons were employed, a 25 percent increase over the previous quarter, driven primarily by male employment. Additionally, there were 3,240 more employed persons (9.2 percent) in the craft and related workers plant and machine operators and assemblers category compared to the previous period, with males outnumbering females by 31 percent. Employment among skilled agriculture and fishery workers also increased by seven percent compared to the first quarter of 2025, BNSI reported.

Construction led all industrial groups, with 2,985 people employed, a 17 percent increase from the previous quarter. Wholesale and retail employment rose seven percent. Community, Social and Personal Services — which includes the Civil Service, Police Service, and Domestic Service — grew by 2,690 workers, up three percent. Hotels and Restaurants employment increased by three percent.

Service Workers and Shop Market Sales Workers remained the country’s largest occupational group, employing 57,615 people, or 36 percent of all workers. Professional, Science, and Engineering Professionals followed with 44,750 workers (20 percent). Craft and Related Workers, Plant and Machine Operators and Assemblers ranked third with 38,365 workers (18 percent).

Community, social, and personal services formed the largest industrial group, with 81,670 people (37 percent). Restaurants and hotels followed with 42,235 workers (19 percent). Wholesale and retail employed 29,905 people (14 percent).

Discouraged workers dropped sharply to 2,270, a 64 percent decline from the previous quarter. These are people willing to work but no longer seeking jobs because they believe opportunities are unavailable. However, the survey table showed a total of 2,275 discouraged workers: 1,190 were tired of looking or said no jobs were available in their area, 530 cited no jobs matching skills or lack of experience, and 555 said employers considered them too young or too old.

The survey found that 27 percent of the labour force — 64,420 people — reported no examinations as their highest qualification. The second-largest group, 62,190 people, or 26 percent, completed the Bahamas General Certificate of Secondary Education.



