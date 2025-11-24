‘Long journey to healing’ for boy who spent eighth birthday in ICU after dog mauling

By Tribune Reporter

THIS is the scarred face of the eight-year-old boy ferociously attacked by a pit bull at the rear of his father’s restaurant earlier this month.

Third grader Dylan Durham remains in a serious condition, unable to use his right hand weeks after the incident. The photograph, showing multiple bites, was shared through a GoFundMe page launched over the weekend to raise $5,000 for the youngster’s medical expenses.

Dylan, who was admitted to hospital on November 8, has since undergone two surgeries and remains in the Children’s Ward at the Princes Margaret Hospital, having spent his eighth birthday in the intensive care unit.

"His injuries are serious, and he has not been given a release date yet,” wrote Tony Morris, the page’s organiser. “His journey to healing will be long, emotional, and expensive — with more surgeries, specialised care, and rehabilitation expected.”

Mr Morris described Dylan as brave and resilient, but said the situation has taken its toll on his family.

“Dylan remains upbeat and positive but is unable to use his right hand,” the organiser wrote.

“His parents have had to miss work to stay by his side, adding financial stress to an already painful experience. Your generosity will help cover Dylan’s growing hospital bills, treatment costs, and support his parents during this difficult time.”

The GoFundMe page was shared by Dylan’s school, Jordan Prince Williams Baptist, which also appealed for support. As of press time yesterday, more than $2,000 had been raised.

Police said three dogs were loose on the property, on Rosetta Street, two of which became aggressive and attacked the child.

He was found drifting in and out of consciousness shortly afterwards and was taken to hospital by Emergency Medical Services, where he underwent surgery. Authorities said his condition was serious but not life-threatening.

Animal Control officers have since removed one dog from the property, while two others were euthanised on November 11.