Three Abaco suspects charged over looting of stranded container barge

THREE Abaco men were granted bail on Friday after denying any involvement in the looting of a container barge that ran aground off the island earlier this month.

Darren Lightbourne, Ferail McIntosh and Mossell Smith appeared before Assistant Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans after police alleged they played a role in the mass looting.

Lightbourne and McIntosh are accused of stealing goods from the grounded barge, while Smith is accused of receiving stolen items.

The barge, The Brooklyn Bridge, quickly became the centre of attention this month after its tow line snapped in severe weather, grounding it on a reef near Nunjack Cay, North Abaco.

Videos of residents in small craft forcing open containers and hauling away food, appliances, electronics, medical supplies and other items quickly spread across social media.

Trailer Bridge, the US-based operator, later said an estimated 90 percent of containers were compromised following the barge’s grounding on a reef near Nunjack Cay.

The incident triggered a major police investigation and even led to the formation of a special taskforce, with Lightbourne, McIntosh and Smith the first to be charged.

The men, however, have denied the allegations.

All three were granted bail — $30,000 each for Lightbourne and McIntosh, and $7,000 for Smith. They were also ordered to sign in at their nearest police station once a week.

They will return to court on January 21.



