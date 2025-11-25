Bahamian woman called to bar in called to bar in England and Whales

Bahamian Bianca Smith is now a barrister after being called to the Bar in London.

Aged just, 23, she was called to the Bar of England and Wales on November 20 at Gray’s Inn by the Rt Honorable Justice Lady Geraldine Andrews.

“It was an immense reward after all of my hard work and I am incredibly proud.,” she said. “I could not have done it without all of the support I have received. Thank you to everyone that has been a part of this journey. I am honoured to be a Barrister.”

Ms Smith received her Bachelor of Laws with First Class Honours from Goldsmiths University of London. Her dissertation was on Bahamian women and the systemic inequality of legislation in The Bahamas pertaining to women’s rights, with a focus on citizenship transference rights and the lack of recognition of women’s issues. She did the Bar Vocational Studies (BVS) at City St. George’s University of London and received her post graduate diploma with merit.