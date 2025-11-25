Chamber elects new chairman and Board

The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers' Confederation (BCCEC) has elected a new Board and chairman to serve a two-year term.

The private sector advocacy group, in a statement, said Don Williams of Island Run Bahamas was elected chairman to succeed Summit Insurance chief, Timothy Ingraham. The vote took place at the Chamber’s annual general meeting (AGM) and Board of Directors election on November 20, 2025.

Mr. Williams has served on the Chamber Board since 2021, holding the post of treasurer for two years before being elected vice-chairman in 2023. The executive committee now features Mr Williams; vice-chairman Keith Roye (Plato Alpha), who also joined the Board in 2021; secretary Charnette Thompson (Cable Bahamas), who was re-elected from the previous executive committee; treasurer Kendra Culmer (Commonwealth Bank), who was also re-elected; and Mr Ingraham as immediate past chairman.

Chamber directors also elected ten directors, including eight new member. They are Carlyle Bethel (Doctor’s Hospital); Derwin Higgs (Dilly Tree Consulting); Jamaal Davis (SMB Network Consultants); Ethan Quant (Lifestyles Digital Media Group); Nadene Charlton (Nassau Cruise Port); Patrice Adderley (We Buy U-Sell Group Company); Terez Simmons (Baker Tilly Bahamas); and Tristen Hanna (Safe Point Specialists). Two returning and experienced directors, Peter Goudie (PGHR Consulting) and Joan Dilworth (Joan Dilworth Counsel and attorney-at-Law) complete the Board.

Chamber members also ratified a permanent seat on the Board for the Small Business Development Centre (SBDC), which will be filled by Samantha Rolle in her capacity as executive director.

Mr Williams said: “The work continues. We stand on a strong legacy of leaders past that has set a great foundation. During my tenure, we will focus on community initiatives, business engagement, strengthening corporate partnerships and sustainability to enhance the services we provide. I have every confidence in our dynamic team to get the job done.”

Mr Roye added: “I am pleased to continue offering my expertise and time to advance the mission and vision of the BCCEC. This role allows me to focus on institutional capacity building and promoting commerce across The Bahamas.”

Mr Ingraham said: “This year’s overwhelming nominations reflect the Chamber’s growing visibility and community engagement. Some of my proudest achievements include re-establishing the National Conclave of Chambers of Commerce and launching the Young Professionals Society. I leave the Chamber in capable hands to continue the great work we’ve started.”

Dr Leo Rolle, the Chamber’s chief executive, added: “We have led trade missions, shaped national conversations, influenced policy and advocated on behalf of our members. I look forward to continuing this work with the same vigour and commitment under the new Board to support the ease of doing business in The Bahamas.”