Convicted mom and daughter remanded as crown fights judge’s decision to grant bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THE director of public prosecutions yesterday filed an appeal against the decision to grant bail to a mother and daughter convicted of attempting to murder two of their tenants on an unnamed road in Fox Hill in 2021.

Michelle Williams, 57, and her daughter Glenresha Williams, 37, were found guilty by an 8–1 jury on two counts of attempted murder before Justice Renae McKay.

Prosecutors said the pair, along with a male accomplice, tried to kill Adrian Cooper and Savannah Bain with a handgun on an unnamed road near Komer Street on October 21, 2021.

The victims testified that the women cut them off in traffic. They said Glenresha confronted Savannah outside their vehicles before a male exited the defendants’ vehicle and opened fire.

The prosecution appealed Justice McKay’s refusal to revoke the convicts’ bail under section 8A of the Bail Act, Chapter 103, arguing she wrongly exercised her discretion by granting bail pending sentencing.

On Friday, lead prosecutor T’Shura Ambrose strongly objected to the decision. She told the court she had been instructed by Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier to oppose bail, citing the risk that the now-convicted women might abscond.

Defence attorney Raphael Moxey asked that his clients remain on bail until sentencing.

Justice McKay, noting the Crown’s objection, said judicial precedent allowed her to extend bail to people awaiting sentencing. She said the conditions included electronic monitoring, a 9pm to 6am curfew, reporting to the Fox Hill Police Station every Monday, Thursday and Saturday, and surrendering their passports.

The women were remanded pending the outcome of the appeal. They return for sentencing on January 27, 2026.

In addition to Ms Ambrose, Ashton Williams also prosecuted the matter.