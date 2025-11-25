Fisheries officials urge more resources to fight poaching

By Annelia Nixon

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

Fisheries officials have urged the Government to dedicate more enforcement resources, and strengthen penalties, to combat foreign poaching in Bahamian waters.

Stephanie Cartwright, assistant fisheries superintendent for the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources, told the Long Island Business Outlook conference that poachers remain a threat to the fisheries industry that is one of the island’s main economic and cultural drivers.

“While the opportunities are abundant, we cannot ignore the challenges that threaten the very industry we depend on. Poaching, especially by Dominican vessels, remains one of the most painful and costly issues. These poachers enter our waters, strip our traps and leave our fishermen at a disadvantage. They take millions of dollars worth of resources - resources that belong to Bahamians. And every trap stolen is income lost, food lost, and opportunities taken away from our people,” she said.

Despite reported improvements, fisherman have recently expressed concerns that poaching is on the rise again. Some claim to have seen Dominican poachers in Bahamian waters, while others have reported evidence of poaching being left behind. Ms Cartwright said more security and stricter penalties are needed.

“We have a huge exclusive economic zone, but not enough patrols to consistently protect it,” she said. “This creates gaps that poachers take advantage of. To the Government, please continue to invest in enforcement - more boats, more officers, more aerial surveillance. Strengthen penalties for poachers, and support fishermen with grants, training and access to affordable equipment. And, most importantly, continue supporting organisations like SBDC (Small Business Development Corporation) that truly make a difference on the ground.”

Hurricanes and climate change are also factors negatively impacting Long Island’s fishing sector.

“The impact of hurricanes such as Joaquin and Melissa are still fresh in our memory,” Ms Cartwright said. “While Joaquin destroyed boats, damaged traps, wiped out docks and infrastructure, and set many fishermen back for years, Melissa, though not as strong, also hindered fishermen from making their regular trips due to heavy rains and muddy waters that affected visibility and safe navigation.

“Climate change is making storms stronger and more unpredictable, and fishermen feel the full impact financially and emotionally. The high cost of operating, such as fuel, groceries, boat repairs, engines, traps, ice, you name it, the cost of going to sea has skyrocketed, and small scale fishermen often struggle to keep up. Declining marine habitats, coral bleaching, pollution, habitat destruction mean fewer fish, fewer breeding grounds for the long-term sustainability for the next generation.”

She added: “Market and processing limitations. Some fishermen lack access to cold storage, buyers or fair pricing. In remote islands that can mean the difference between profit and loss. If we want Long Island's fishing industry to survive and grow, it requires partnership.”

Ms Cartwright said that between 2018 and 2023, Long Island fishermen “harvested an average of over 3.3 million pounds of lobster” to provide year-round income.

“One of Long Island's greatest blessings is our natural environment,” she said. “We have rich marine resources, lobster, grouper, snapper, conch, seasonal access to migratory fish such as tuna, wahoo and mahi mahi, not forgetting bone fishing, which supports our tourism sector. Traditional practice such as sponging is still ongoing. These resources provide year-round income and open the door for variety of fishing methods - from commercial to deep sea to artisanal handline.

“Fishing also creates employment far beyond the shoreline. It supports boat builders, mechanics, welders, ice suppliers, processors, exporters and even local restaurants that depend on fresh seafood to survive. When fishermen thrive, the entire island thrives.”