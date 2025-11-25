FNM flat as by-election bid falls a ‘bit short’

By JADE RUSSELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
jrussell@tribunemedia.net
THE mood at the Free National Movement’s Golden Isles constituency office was flat and subdued last night as supporters lost hope that the party’s candidate, Brian Brown, could pull off a by-election win.
When Darron Pickstock was officially declared the winner, sighs, murmurs, and confused expressions spread across the faces of FNM supporters – a sharp contrast to the lively celebrations at the PLP office just a block away.
One FNM supporter, patting others on the back, said: “We fought a good fight. No need to be depressed.”
Mr Brown was greeted with cheers despite the loss.
He smiled as he addressed supporters, though his eyes appeared emotional. Mr Brown, who also ran unsuccessfully in the 2021 general election, said he was not discouraged by last night’s result.
“We will be here again tomorrow, the office will be open,"he said. "I'm ready to go. I'm not dismayed by what today is. Today is about to finish, and so tomorrow is about to start
“On Thursday, I will be feeding 500 minimum people from Golden Isles for Thanksgiving.”
Mr Brown said he would begin visiting residents today to thank them for their support.
FNM Leader Michael Pintard noted that Mr Brown has committed to keeping his office open and continuing his community programmes. He described the by-election as a close race in which the party fell a “bit short”, praising Mr Brown’s heart, courage, and integrity.
Mr Pintard also addressed the low voter turnout, saying the party must work harder to inspire residents to vote. He added that FNMs had nothing to be ashamed of and that everything would be alright.
He said the party would resume its work today, meeting residents to determine how best to serve them heading into the general election.
Asked about critics who said the loss reflected poorly on his leadership, Mr Pintard said he would evaluate that as well.
He added that while he was unsure how the PLP viewed the results, the FNM would be prepared if an early election were called.
After his remarks, several supporters vowed to stand with Mr Brown in the general election, saying the close race strengthened their belief that the seat is winnable.
Mr Pickstock won 1,873 votes, or 48.36 percent. Mr Brown received 1,636 votes, or 42.24 percent. The Coalition of Independents’ candidate, Brian Rolle, received 348 votes, while independent candidate Karen Butler received 16.
Earlier in the evening, a small crowd gathered at the FNM office anxiously awaiting results. Some supporters watched vote counts on their phones, while others walked around uncertain about the outcome.
At one point, when Mr Pickstock appeared ahead, a group of women formed a prayer circle, asking for the race to turn in their party’s favour.
One woman said the PLP’s failure to secure a landslide showed the FNM still had a strong chance.
“Mr Brown is still close. So we are optimistic and we honestly believe that we’re going to get over the finish line,” she said.
Other supporters argued that Mr Pickstock benefitted from the “public’s purse”, accusing the government of using resources to influence the vote.
As projections showed Mr Pickstock in the lead, several PLP supporters drove past the FNM office honking horns and shouting “PLP or nothing” and “We win this.”
Still, many FNMs held out hope until the very end that Mr Brown would prevail.
East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson, speaking to The Tribune as results were being tallied, said the party remained optimistic.
Asked if the FNM had any regrets about contesting the seat, Mr Thompson said: “Absolutely none.”
“The numbers speak for themselves because the numbers are extremely close.”
Comments
bahamianson 19 hours, 26 minutes ago
The fnm has nothing to offer. I want freedom of information act with teeth, corruption laws against corrupt politicians… campaign finance laws, worst of the worst described , so people can be put to death. If politicians cannot police themselves, friends, family and lovers, I am not interested in voting. New Providence is still a nasty, corrupt and dirty place with potholes everywhere and dilapidated buildings everywhere. School children fight everyday and the feeling of safety has escaped us. Downtown Nassau is a pissy , rat infested place where safety seems fleeting. The only people whom celebrate are the politicians and their lovers and family with cushion jobs, flights and pensions on the stupid , poor people’s backs. And we put up with the prime minister saying” the work starts tomorrow “, when indeed, he was in office the whole time. People , remove your blinders and demand most, from these rich politicians whom should be serving us, not we serving Daddy.
jackbnimble 18 hours, 33 minutes ago
The spoke in the FNM's wheel is the COI. COI may not win any seats in the next General Election, but they definitely will do some damage as far as pulling votes and I think it i will be more to the detriment of the FNM than the PLP.
Just look at the number of votes the COI got in this by-election. If they were cast for the FNM, the FNM would have won.
They have to find a way to get rid of the COI's upstart of a leader. His promises to poor Bahamians who are already looking for something for nothing in a bad economy is pulling lots of votes.
LastManStanding 18 hours, 3 minutes ago
It's very possible Cay wins in North Abaco. PLP support on Abaco is cratered and the FNMs are not happy with how the candidate selection process went. Cay pulled over 20% of the vote last time and will likely net more this go around. Cay and Lincoln are the two most likely Coalition candidates to win in the next general.
LastManStanding 18 hours ago
Regarding your other point, I came from a family of FNM generals and was a long time supporter of the FNM. 2021 was the first time in my life I supported someone other than the FNM because of how horrid the Minnis government was. I have nothing against Pintard and even think that he's very creative and can be a good leader, but the fact is the FNM (just like the PLP) is sold out to foreign interests and doesn't give a rats backside about the common Bahamian. The Coalition is the only party that even bothers trying to care about the everyday issues the common Bahamian is facing. The way I see it is they can't be any worse than the horrid FNM and PLP governments we've had lately so may as well give them a shot.
birdiestrachan 12 hours, 8 minutes ago
The Fnm can say what ever brings them comfort. But this is Mr Browns second chance this too should be considered
TalRussell 8 hours, 1 minute ago
I loved watching Pintard's redshirts' gong at it. Still 8000 eligible voters just feel they'd could have revealed their true intents by removing masks. Maybe come 2026!
Sign in to comment
OpenID