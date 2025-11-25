Gov’t signs $10.9m Long Island airport terminal deal

By Fay Simmons

The Government has signed a $10.9m contract to build the long-awaited new terminal at Long Island’s Deadman’s Cay airport.

Prime Minister Philip Davis KC said the project represents the fulfilment of a long-discussed but overdue investment that will finally give the island the gateway it deserves. He asserted it will transform Long Island’s aviation infrastructure and support its growing tourism economy.

"We are signing the contract that will finally deliver a modern airport terminal for Deadman’s Cay – a project that has been talked about for years, needed for years, and now, at last, is being built,” said Mr Davis.

He addd that Long Island’s tourism and rental markets have been growing faster than the outdated airport could handle, creating increasing pressure on infrastructure and services.

“Foreign air arrivals have climbed more than 26 percent compared to 2019… Long Island is ready to rise – the only thing missing has been the gateway that matches its potential. This new terminal will change that,” Mr Davis said.

Clay Sweeting, minister of works and Family Island affairs, confirmed the terminal will be built by Presur Construction Limited at a contract value of $10.939m.

The project will consolidate key government agencies on-site, including Customs and Immigration, creating a more efficient, centralised operational hub for both travellers and staff.

Mr Sweeting said the development goes beyond infrastructure, serving as a catalyst for economic growth, enhanced public services and stronger regional connectivity.

“Now, this is not just a building. This is a gateway to opportunity, and what this means for Long Island is that you have greater business opportunity, a higher standard of living for residents and a stronger identity as a proud destination in our nation,” he added.

Dr Kenneth Romer, director of aviation, said airlines are already responding to the improvements, anticipating significant increases in service into both Stella Maris and, eventually, the upgraded Deadman’s Cay airport.

He said discussions are ongoing with major carriers including American Airlines and Western Air.

“Makers Air just indicated to us that they are seeing a 300 percent increase in terms of capacity going into Stella Maris. They've already announced plans to come into Deadman’s Cay. Bahamasair announced yesterday that this new work airside and on the terminal would result now in a 100 percent increase in their capacity; they will finally be able to bring a full load in,” said Dr Romer.

“We have been speaking to other legacy carriers, major US carriers like American Airlines. We've been in conversation with carriers like Western Air. So, Long Islanders can feel very comfortable that we're re eyeing foreign direct airlift into Deadman’s Cay.”

The 10,000-square-foot facility will feature separate international and domestic areas, four airline counters, dedicated airline offices, a covered departure gate and a departure lounge seating 115 passengers.

The structure will be elevated and equipped with modern drainage to address long-standing flooding issues.

Major airside upgrades are also planned. The runway will be extended to 6,500 feet, raised in elevation by two feet, and surrounded by cleared approaches, enabling aircraft as large as 737s to land safely and reliably throughout the year.

Construction is expected to start immediately and take 18 months to complete. Temporary operations will shift to Stella Maris during construction to accelerate progress.